Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver saga takes a turn; ex-Michigan coach's chilling ‘You ruined my life’ message revealed

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore appeared in court Friday, where he was formally charged with felony third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. The arraignment followed a rapid escalation of events, including the Wolverines firing him because of an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. While authorities did not identify the staffer, The New York Post reported that it was his executive assistant Paige Shiver. Sherrone Moore reacts to a video replay during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State(AP)

Disturbing Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver scene

Prosecutors outlined a disturbing scene, describing a volatile confrontation between Moore and a staffer with whom he had been in a long-term romantic relationship. The woman ended the relationship on Monday, the same day Moore was dismissed by the university, and authorities say that the breakup preceded the incident.

According to Assistant Washtenaw County Prosecutor Kati Rezmierski, Moore allegedly showed up uninvited and became increasingly unstable:

“He proceeded to a kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors, and began to threaten his own life.”

During the encounter, Moore allegedly told the woman, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life."

The woman contacted her attorney, telling him she intended to call the police. Prosecutors say Moore left shortly afterward. They described the episode as the culmination of numerous unanswered calls and messages leading up to the incident.

Bond and legal response

Moore’s attorney, Joseph Simon, said he expected his client to meet the bond conditions after the judge set a $25,000 bond and ordered a mental health evaluation.

Simon arrived at the courthouse just after noon on Friday, telling reporters he anticipated an arraignment.

What remains unclear

It remains unclear what Michigan’s athletic department or university leadership knew about Moore’s relationship and how long any internal inquiry may have been underway.

Charges and potential penalties

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the following charges before Moore’s court appearance:

Home Invasion, Third Degree (MCL 750.110a(4))

Alleged unlawful entry into the victim’s home to commit stalking. Punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Stalking (MCL 750.411h)

Accused of repeated harassment and threatening behavior. Carries up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Breaking and Entering / Entering Without Breaking (MCL 750.115(2))

Related to entering the residence of someone with whom Moore had a dating relationship. Punishable by 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Moore, who is married with children, had been one of the most prominent coaches in college football before his firing earlier this week.