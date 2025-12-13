Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver row: Ex-Michigan coach's home invasion charges, bail and bond explained

Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore appears via video in court on Friday(AP) Sherrone Moore has been charged. The former Michigan football coach threatened to kill himself in front of a woman with whom he was having an affair. Sherrone Moore has been charged. The former Michigan football coach threatened to kill himself in front of a woman with whom he was having an affair. The woman, identified as Paige Shiver by The New York Post, broke off the relationship with him and reported it to school officials, prosecutors said Friday, charging him with stalking and home invasion.

Now, the latest bail and bond details have emerged. This comes days after the Wolverines fired Moore with cause. In a statement, it was revealed that he had an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer, who was not named.

Moore is facing multiple criminal charges following his detainment earlier this week in Washtenaw County, Michigan. Court documents released Friday list third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering among the offenses.

Under Michigan law, third-degree home invasion is a felony that can bring up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine. Stalking is a misdemeanor with a potential one-year jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, while the breaking and entering charge carries a maximum of 90 days in jail and a $500 fine. Moore’s arraignment was scheduled for 1 PM ET on Friday in 14A District Court.

Bond Conditions

During that hearing, the judge laid out strict terms for Moore’s release:

$25,000 bond

No alcohol, marijuana, or controlled substances without a prescription

No possession or purchase of firearms or dangerous weapons

No criminal activity of any kind

No travel outside Michigan without court approval

Mandatory placement on a GPS tether before release

Continued mental health treatment

No contact whatsoever with the alleged victim, no calls, texts, emails, video chats, letters, or responses to any attempted outreach

Absolutely no visiting the individual’s residence or location

Timeline of the Incident

Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail around 8:30 PM ET on Dec. 10, several hours after officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Rd. at approximately 4:10 PM ET. Police were responding to what the Pittsfield Township Police Department described as an alleged assault.

In its public statement, the department noted:

“The Pittsfield Police Department responded to the above location at the above date and time for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault. … This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community. The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigations, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details. Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible.”

Additional Details

Before formal charges were announced, ESPN’s Dan Wetzel first reported that Moore had been detained in Saline, Michigan. The Detroit News later confirmed that police responded to an incident earlier in the day. The Saline Police Department said it played a supporting role in the case, ultimately handing Moore over to Pittsfield Township authorities.

As the department explained in its statement:

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore. Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”