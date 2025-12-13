Paige Shiver suffering from rare Pompe disease? All we know about her diagnosis amid Sherrone Moore saga

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was dismissed and subsequently arrested following the emergence of rumors regarding an alleged “inappropriate” relationship with a staff member. In the midst of these allegations, Paige Shiver was identified by The New York Post as the staffer involved. Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was fired amid alleged affair with Paige Shiver.(X/@JonnyRoot_, X/@Loxxip)

The college officials did not disclose the identity of the woman with whom they believe the 39-year-old married man, Sherrone Moore, had an affair.

Paige Shiver diagnosed with Pompe Disease: What is it?

Paige Shiver endured an exceptionally rare muscular condition known as Pompe disease, which is both progressive and frequently fatal. She received her diagnosis in 2015 after suffering for several years. During her marketing internship in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Paige reportedly experienced severe pain. Recognizing that the severity of her pain was unusual, she sought a medical evaluation, which ultimately resulted in her diagnosis. “Every day is a battle,” she shared on her social media at that time. Pompe disease affects muscle function and mobility. This condition is a rare, progressive disorder that impacts approximately one in 40,000 individuals.

When did Paige Shiver learn about her Pompe Disease diagnosis?

Shiver experienced severe joint and muscle pain every day due to Pompe disease. In extreme cases, the genetic disorder may also affect skeletal muscles and the heart. When Shiver started experiencing widespread pain and exhaustion in January 2015, she was a junior at Purdue University. But it was during her marketing internship that she first realized how bad her condition was and learned how important it was to get medical help, which led to her diagnosis.

Chicago Bears features Paige Shiver

The Chicago Bears featured Paige Shiver in 2016 in light of her incredible battle with Pompe's disease.

The Chicago Bears became aware of Shiver's condition through her father, Jeff Shiver, who has served as an NFL scout for many years. He is a seasoned professional in football scouting and is highly respected. According to the Bears' report, Paige Shiver's illness necessitated continuous infusions and led to intense pain episodes. She engaged in various physical activities to alleviate the discomfort, including running, cycling, and weightlifting on a daily basis.

“I would go for a run and couldn’t run for more than 5 minutes because my lungs started getting affected,” she stated, as per Bears’ site. “It was really hard to catch my breath and my legs felt really heavy, like I could barely lift them up.”