Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver row: Did Michigan University probe ousted coach multiple times before arrest?

The decline of former Michigan head coach, Sherrone Moore, has taken a U-turn following reports indicating that the University of Michigan (UMich) had conducted multiple investigations into his alleged behavior before his eventual dismissal. Allegations against Sherrone Moore include an illicit relationship, leading to charges of stalking and home invasion, raising questions about the university's handling of complaints.(X/@JonnyRoot_, X/@Loxxip)

At first glance, the case seemed to be one of abrupt termination. However, it has now prompted troubling inquiries regarding whether there were hints against his conduct that were ignored by the officials before the controversy came to light.

Complaints against Sherrone Moore

According to CBS Detroit and The Wall Street Journal reports, the University of Michigan's officials had allegedly investigated Moore on at least three separate occasions over concerns related to his conduct with women. Although the details of the probe remain unclear, sources told the outlets that complaints had surfaced clearly before his final termination on December 10, 2025.

The Wall Street Journal reported that in mid-October that a whistleblower contacted the institution, claiming that Moore was having an illicit relationship with a staff member. Both Moore and the lady reportedly denied the accusations at the time.

An insider acquainted with the university's operations claims that rather than taking immediate disciplinary action, they chose to hire an outside legal firm, WSJ reported.

Later that day, Moore was apprehended. He is accused of stalking, breaking and entering, and third-degree home invasion.

According to the prosecution's court filings, Moore broke into their home after the woman ended their relationship that week and made threats to harm himself. He, however, has been granted a bond of USD 25,000.

Who is Paige Shiver? All we know about her amid Sherrone Moore controversy

Paige Shiver, the daughter of renowned Chicago Bears scout Jeff Shiver, joined Michigan Athletics in 2022. In early 2024, she was promoted to the position of executive assistant to the head coach. Internet users have already linked her to Sherrone's dismissal, even though neither the University of Michigan nor the police have verified that she is the employee involved in the case.

However, the New York Post reported that Kati Rezmierski, the prosecutor for Washtenaw County, indicated that the purported victim had been in an “intimate relationship” with Moore for multiple years. Following the controversy, Shiver has disabled her X and LinkedIn profiles. Concurrently, she has set her Instagram account to private.