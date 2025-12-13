Kenny Dillingham to Michigan ‘getting serious’ amid Sherrone Moore row; what ASU coach said

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham encourages his players prior to an NCAA college football game against West Virginia(AP) Kenny Dillingham is being linked to Michigan as the Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver saga unfolds Kenny Dillingham is being linked to Michigan as the Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver saga unfolds. The Arizona State Sun Devils had responded to rumors with a straightforward answer back in November. The speculation built up this week after the Wolverines fired Moore, stating that the 39-year-old had an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. While the staffer was not identified by officials, The New York Post reported that she was his executive assistant, Paige Shiver. She has not publicly commented on the matter yet.

Soon after being fired, Moore was arrested. He is facing stalking, home invasion among other charges, which could land him in jail.

Michigan have appointed Biff Poggi as the interim coach, who will lead the team through this season. However, concerns about the Wolverines' future remains.

Fans and experts linked Dillingham to Michigan for days before the ASU coach issued a statement. Now the Sun Devils boss's past statement has resurfaced.

After ASU' win over West Virginia in November, he had said: "I was never leaving. I never said I was leaving. This is home." Dillingham has not reacted to recent rumors.

Kenny Dillingham contract details

Kenny Dillingham is locked in at Arizona State after signing a five-year contract extension in January 2025 that keeps him with the program through the 2029 season, with built-in triggers that could extend the deal through 2034. The agreement followed ASU’s breakthrough 2024 campaign and CFP appearance, includes a starting salary of $5.8 million that escalates annually, and features substantial performance bonuses, positioning Dillingham among the highest-paid coaches in the Big

Kenny Dillingham buyout

Arizona State structured Dillingham’s contract with a declining buyout that eases over time. The buyout was set at $5 million if he were dismissed without cause before December 1, 2025, and dropped to $4 million after that date. From there, it decreases by $1 million each year, $3 million in 2026, $2 million in 2027, and continues downward through the life of his deal, which runs through 2029 and includes potential extensions to 2034.