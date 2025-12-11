What is Sherrone Moore's net worth? Ex-Michigan coach in custody after being fired for 'inappropriate relationship'

Michigan's head football coach Sherrone Moore was terminated after an investigation found evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. He was later arrested and is currently in custody as authorities look into further charges.(Getty Images via AFP) Sherrone Moore was dismissed as Michigan's head football coach due to a breach of university policy involving an inappropriate relationship. Michigan dismissed head football coach Sherrone Moore after an internal investigation revealed his involvement in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The university has confirmed that Moore’s termination was “for cause,” highlighting a significant breach of university policy.

“Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” stated Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

Soon after his termination, Moore was apprehended by law enforcement in Saline, Michigan, and subsequently handed over to the authorities in Pittsfield Township for additional inquiry regarding possible charges. The specifics of the improper relationship have not been disclosed to the public. While he was booked into Washtenaw County Jail, no charges have been filed so far.

What is Sherrone Moore's net worth?

Although Moore’s coaching career had elevated him within the realm of college football, his financial situation has attracted scrutiny amidst the ongoing controversy.

Moore's estimated net worth stands at $28.6 million, attributed to his five-year contract as the head coach of Michigan, which features a $500,000 annual retention bonus, reported EssentiallySports. Nevertheless, it has been noted that his contract is several million dollars less per season compared to his predecessor, Jim Harbaugh, who received an annual salary of $11.5 million.

Who is Sherrone Moore's wife? All we know about Kelli

While Moore is currently held at the Washtenaw County Jail, focus has shifted to his spouse, Kelli Moore, who has mostly led a private existence until this point.

The couple has been married since 2015, yet Kelli seldom makes media appearances, except when supporting her husband during Michigan games.

Her X bio identifies her as a “Jesus follower, Coach Moore’s wife, mom, and LGBT ally.” Both she and Sherrone have set their social media accounts to private, resulting in minimal knowledge about their everyday lives.

According to MARCA, the duo are parents to three daughters together.