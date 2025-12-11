Alleged Sherrone Moore mugshot goes viral as fired Michigan coach lands in Washtenaw County Jail

Sherrone Moore was fired as Michigan Wolverines' head coach over an 'inappropriate relationship'.(AFP) Sherrone Moore is currently in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail after he was detained for allegedly assaulting a woman. Sherrone Moore is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to records published by On3. This comes after he was detained by cops on allegations that he assaulted a woman. Local authorities have since issued a statement on the case.

“The Pittsfield Police Department responded to the above location at the above date and time for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault. The department has received multiple media requests for information. A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community. The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor,” the statement said.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigations, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details. Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible,” the statement added.

Moore's detention comes after he was fired as the Michigan Wolverines head coach over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer who has not yet been identified. However, with news of Moore being in custody, an alleged mugshot of the 39-year-old has surfaced online.

Sherrone Moore alleged mugshot surfaces

Several X handles shared a photo, identifying it as Moore's mugshot, without citing any source. A person with close-cropped hair is visible in an orange jumpsuit in the photo. To be sure, authorities are yet to release an official image. And HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the image circulating online.

One social media user noted that inmates at Washtenaw County Jail wear green. However, inmates do wear orange during their intake period.

The details about the charges against Moore are not yet clear, and more information from authorities is awaited in this matter.