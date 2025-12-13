Was Sherrone Moore's wife Kelli friends with Paige Shiver? Here's all we know

The Sherrone Moore scandal has become one of the most significant scandals in college football history. It all started when the University of Michigan launched an online probe into their head football coach Moore regarding workplace misconduct. Following his dismissal and rejection, internet detectives started examining every little detail associated with Sherrone, his wife, Kelli, and Paige. Amidst all of this, a new question that has begged everyone's attention is whether Kelli and Shiver were friends. The Sherrone Moore scandal, involving the University of Michigan head football coach, revolves around allegations of workplace misconduct. According to social media users, his wife Kelli and his assistant Paige Shiver were allegedly following each other on Instagram.(AP)

Did Paige Shiver and Kelli Moore share a friendship?

The American Football community was in shock after Moore was accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a University of Michigan employee.

Paige Shiver, Moore's executive assistant, was allegedly the staff member in question. However, officials have not provided any confirmation in the employee's identity so far.

Meanwhile, internet users were quick to find her Instagram account, with screenshots showing their connection being shared on X (previously Twitter).

While HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the claim, people on social media were stunned to see the screenshots, claiming that Paige and Sherrone's wife were mutual followers.

This has sparked new speculation that the alleged affair was not just a breach of trust but a betrayal of their mutual confidence.

Sherrone Moore's firing

Sherrone Moore was dismissed after the university discovered his alleged involvement in an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member, which constituted a violation of workplace conduct regulations and breached the ethical standards anticipated of a head coach.

Moore was apprehended by law enforcement shortly following his termination, as authorities were summoned to look into a reported assault in Pittsfield Township, Michigan. He was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on December 10 and subsequently booked into the Washtenaw County Jail, where he was still held as of 10:30 p.m. with no charges recorded, according to online court documents.