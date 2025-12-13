Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver scandal: Blow-by-blow account of what happened; firing to charges against Michigan HC
Sherrone Moore was fired from his Michigan Wolverines head coach job for an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a report indicating Paige Shiver's involvement.
Sherrone Moore was fired from his Michigan Wolverines head coach job on December 10 over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. Subsequently, Moore was detained after breaking into the home of a woman in Ann Arbor, Michigan. While authorities and college administration have not released the name of this staffer and victim, a New York Post report has indicated that it is Paige Shiver.
Shiver is executive assistant to the head coach, which until two days back was Moore. As per Post, the house Moore went to is registered to Shiver. However, there is no official confirmation of the same and Shiver herself has not commented on the matter.
Meanwhile, Moore today appeared before court for arraignment and has been released on a $25,000 bail after being charged. Amid the massive row that has erupted over his firing and detention, here is a blow-by-blow account of what happened on December 10, from the time Moore was fired.
Blow-by-blow account of what happened
- Moore and the woman in question reportedly had an intimate relationship for a number of years. “Our victim broke up with the defendant on Monday morning. She presented herself to (the school) and corroborated the fact they had a relationship,” as per Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.
- The former coach was 'unarmed' as per the Pittsfield Township police. He entered the residence through a door that was unlocked, going in ‘without permission’.
- A verbal argument ensued and then Moore allegedly ‘picked up two butter knives and a pair of scissors’, threatening to harm himself, as per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
- Moore has been charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering (or entering without breaking) and is out on bail.
- Michigan confirmed to TMZ that the staffer with whom Moore had been involved remains at her position and has not been fired.
