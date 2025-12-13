Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver scandal: Blow-by-blow account of what happened; firing to charges against Michigan HC

Sherrone Moore was fired from his head coach job with Michigan Wolverines over an 'inappropriate relationship'. (Getty Images via AFP) Sherrone Moore was fired from his Michigan Wolverines head coach job for an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a report indicating Paige Shiver's involvement. Sherrone Moore was fired from his Michigan Wolverines head coach job on December 10 over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. Subsequently, Moore was detained after breaking into the home of a woman in Ann Arbor, Michigan. While authorities and college administration have not released the name of this staffer and victim, a New York Post report has indicated that it is Paige Shiver.

Shiver is executive assistant to the head coach, which until two days back was Moore. As per Post, the house Moore went to is registered to Shiver. However, there is no official confirmation of the same and Shiver herself has not commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, Moore today appeared before court for arraignment and has been released on a $25,000 bail after being charged. Amid the massive row that has erupted over his firing and detention, here is a blow-by-blow account of what happened on December 10, from the time Moore was fired.

Blow-by-blow account of what happened