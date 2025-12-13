Sherrone Moore contacted OnlyFans model Mia Sorety after release from jail; shocking details amid cheating scandal

Sherone Moore was reportedly in contact with OnlyFans model Mia Sorety during the Ohio State game, which Michigan lost.(X/@FearedBuck) Sherrone Moore was in contact with OnlyFans model Mia Sorety, as per reports that emerged after he was fired for an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. Sherrone Moore contacted OnlyFans model Mia Sorety after he was released from Washtenaw County Jail on December 12, as per a report corroborated by Sorety. The former Michigan Wolverines Football coach was fired from his job on December 10 over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. He was subsequently detained for allegedly assaulting a woman at her home.

New York Post has indicated that woman is executive assistant to the head coach at Michigan, Paige Shiver, though authorities have not officially identified her yet. Shiver herself is yet to comment on the matter. Amid this row surrounding Moore, reports had emerged that he'd been in contact with Sorety, and had even texted her during the Ohio State game, which Michigan lost.

Sorety had said, “i wasnt surprised he was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model,” as per New York Post. Now, Sorety has replied to claims that Moore contacted her right after he got out of jail.

Sports podcast host Justin Spiro reported on Moore's exchange with Sorety, to which the OF model replied on X.

What Mia Sorety said about Sherrone Moore

Sorety said on the social media platform, “he is really pissed at me and im not even the one that broke the stroy,” indicating the story from NY Post where his interactions with the ‘fitness influencer’ were reported on.

She went on to claim, “he doing it to himself, me being the first person he hits up after jail is WILD and shows you care more about the situation than he does.”

Sorety was also asked what happened to make Moore allegedly text her during halftime. At this point, the OF model replied that he had deleted the messages, but she had them. However, Sorety claimed she couldn't disclose them on social media due to a prior deal with TMZ.

Moore has been charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking in a domestic relationship, and breaking and entering (illegal entry). He's out on a $25,000 bond. TMZ has reportedly not confirmed any exclusive stories based on Sorety's texts and Moore has not addressed the alleged interactions with Sorety either.