Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver pics go viral amid row over firing, detention; see here

Sherrone Moore lost his Michigan Wolverine head coach job over an 'inappropriate relationship' with one report indicating Paige Shiver's involvement. Sherrone Moore and Paige Shiver's photos have gone viral amid allegations of an 'inappropriate relationship' on part of the Michigan Wolverines head coach. Moore has now been fired over the same allegations, and while the staffer who he was involved with has not been identified by authorities, a New York Post report indicated it to be Shiver.

Shiver is executive assistant to the head coach at Michigan, which until December 10 meant she working under Moore. She turned her Instagram account private, and appeared to have deleted her X and LinkedIn accounts after the news of Moore's firing broke.

Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver photos go viral

A photo of Moore and Shiver show the two on a field. It is actually a screengrab of a video from during a game.

“Did Sherrone Moore Actually Pull a Knife on His Executive Assistant and Threatened to Harm Her and Himself,” the person who posted the photo wrote, referring to the audio evidence which was first reported on by TMZ Sports.

Here's the video from which the screengrab was taken and widely shared. They can be seen in black jackets and after exchanging a few words, Moore turns away from the camera to smile at someone out of the frame.

Another alleged photo of Moore and Shiver has also emerged. The picture taken by someone from a distance shows a man in a cap and a blonde woman walking side by side. Many online have claimed this to be Moore and Shiver. However, their faces cannot be seen, so it remains unclear if it is indeed the two of them.

Moore faces charges of third-degree home invasion, stalking in a domestic relationship, and breaking and entering after the alleged attack which took place at Shiver's house. He's out on a bail of $25,000 after he was arraigned today.