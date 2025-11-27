Black Friday 2025 store hours: Walmart, Target, Apple, Home Depot, Macy's, Best Buy and more

With Thanksgiving finally here, millions of shoppers are gearing up for Black Friday sales. November 28 is expected to be the busiest shopping day of 2025, per Axios. While retailers rolled out early deals weeks ago, customers can expect to see heavy discounts, giveaways, and one-day-only deals tomorrow. Here's a look at store hours for tomorrow: Black Friday 2025 store hours: Here's when major retailers open on November 28

Black Friday 2025 store hours for major retailers

As store hours can vary by location, customers should check with their nearest outlet in advance to avoid unnecessary hassle.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5 am to 11 pm

Apple: Store hours vary by location

Athleta: Store hours vary by location

Banana Republic: Store hours vary by location

Barnes & Noble: Stores open at 8 am

Bass Pro Shops/Cabela: 5 am to 9 pm

Bath & Body Works: Hours vary by location, but most stores will open by 6 am

Belk: 6 am to 10 pm

Best Buy: 6 am to 10 pm

BJ's Wholesale Club: Store open at 7 am

Burlington: 7 am to midnight

Costco: Stores open at 9 am for executive members, while the time for regular members is 10 am

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 am to 10 pm

Five Below: Stores open at 7 am

Hobby Lobby: 8 am to 9 pm

Home Depot: Stores will open at 6 am, with regular shopping hours

HomeGoods: 7 am to 10 pm

JCPenney: Stores open at 5 am

Kohl's: Stores open at 5 am

Lowe's: Stores open at 6 am

Macy's: Most stores will be open from 6 am to 10 pm

Marshalls: 7 am to 10 pm

Michaels: 7 am to 10 pm

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Store hours vary by location

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Store hours vary by location, while most open at 8 am.

Ross: 7 am to 11:30 pm

Sam's Club: Store hours vary by membership - 8 am for Plus members and 9 am for all members.

Sephora: Store hours vary by location

Staples: Stores open at 9 am.

Target: Stores open at 6 am.

TJ Maxx: 7 am to 10 pm

Ulta Beauty: 6 am to 10 pm

Victoria's Secret: Hours vary with stores opening as early as 6 am.

Walmart: 6 am to 11 pm