Thanksgiving prison menu: What Diddy, Luigi Mangione and more celeb inmates will reportedly be served

Celebrity inmates like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Fetty Wap, and Luigi Mangione will be celebrating Thanksgiving behind bars. From turkey to other traditional staples, here's what is reportedly on the menu for infamous figures: File photo of Sean "Diddy" Combs(REUTERS)

Thanksgiving prison menu: From traditional turkey to holiday desserts and more

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Combs, who is incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, for transporting prostitutes, will enjoy a proper Thanksgiving feast. According to a New York Post report, the New Jersey prison is offering roast turkey, cornbread dressing, baked sweet potato, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bread and a choice of fruit or holiday dessert. The 56-year-old is currently serving a four-year sentence, with his release date set for June 4, 2028.

Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell is serving a 20-year term for sex trafficking and conspiring to sexually abuse minors with Jeffrey Epstein. Her menu at Texas’ minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan includes cornbread dressing, turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, gravy, and an assortment of pies, per the outlet.

Luigi Mangione

Mangione, who is accused of killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, is locked up at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The notorious prison's holiday menu includes roast turkey, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, per the outlet.

Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, is currently imprisoned at FCI, Sandstone. He is serving a six-year sentence over drug charges. A spokesperson for the Minnesota prison confirmed to Us Weekly that the 34-year-old rapper will be served a roast turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes, stuffing, corn, salad, cranberry, dinner rolls, a side of quinoa, and pumpkin pie.

Josh Duggar

Duggar is serving a 12-year sentence without the possibility of parole for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The 37-year-old is held at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Seagoville. According to the outlet, his Thanksgiving menu includes roast turkey with gravy or honey-glazed ham with cornbread, broccoli and cheese casserole, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, and an optional slice of pecan pie.