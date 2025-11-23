Netanyahu shares article claiming Jeffrey Epstein ‘meddled in Israel’s elections,’ worked for Israeli intelligence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared an article on X from an American socialist anti-Israeli publication suggesting that Jeffrey Epstein once worked for Israeli intelligence. Netanyahu shared the article after recently revealed text messages from Epstein revealed that the late sex offender consulted former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak during the 2019 parliamentary election in Israel. Netanyahu shares article claiming Epstein worked for Israeli intelligence(AP)

Netanyahu shared the story shortly before the start of Shabbat. The Jacobin article is titled ‘Jeffrey Epstein Claimed to Have Meddled in Israel’s Elections’.

The report said leaked emails “add to a raft of disclosures in recent years that show the two men were far closer than Barak publicly let on.” Natanyahu and Barak have been longtime foes.

What does the article say?

The Jacobin article questioned Epstein’s ties to Israeli intelligence services, highlighting “long-standing claims and rumors that the billionaire pedophile had been an asset or otherwise worked for Israeli intelligence.” It also alleged that leaked emails from Barak showed Epstein was “quietly carrying out work on behalf of the Israeli government.”

However, there is no substantial evidence of any ties between the Israeli intelligence and Epstein. For years, rumors about Epstein having ties to Mossad have circulated based on various disparate connections – like he was Jewish; his visits to Israel, among other countries; and his friendship with Barak.

It is unclear why Netanhayu amplified claims about Epstein working for the Mossad. However, this comes after both chambers of Congress in the US have agreed to order the justice department to release its files on Epstein. The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the measure in a 427-1 vote. It was unanimously fast-tracked by the Senate without a formal vote.

The bill was brought on the floor of the Senate by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer under a procedure known as unanimous consent. As no one objected, there was no debate. No amendments were added to the bill either. President Donald Trump recently signed legislation ordering the Justice Department to release documents from its lengthy investigation into Epstein.