Virginia Giuffre memoir: Famous ‘prime minister’ accused of beating, raping Epstein victim, 'Choked me until I…'

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre was allegedly brutally beaten and raped by a “well-known prime minister” in a series of encounters that ultimately helped her break free from the sex trafficker’s spell, her posthumous memoir has revealed. The book – Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice – revealed how Giuffre urged Epstein to step in after the politician in question forced her to beg for her life. However, the convicted pedophile told her it was part of her job. Virginia Giuffre memoir: Famous ‘prime minister’ accused of beating, raping Epstein victim (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)(AP)

“After the attack, I couldn’t stay a fool. Having been treated so brutally and then seeing Epstein’s callous reaction to how terrorized I felt, I had to accept that Epstein meted out praise merely as a manipulation to keep me subservient,” Giuffre wrote, according to an excerpt obtained by the New York Post. “Epstein cared only about Epstein.”

Giuffre referred to the man as the “Prime Minister,” saying she was afraid he would “seek to hurt” her if she revealed his identity.

‘He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness’

Giuffre shared in her memoir that she first met the “Prime Minister” on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands when she was 18, back in 2002. She was asked to escort him to a cabana. As soon as the two of them were alone, he made it clear that “he wanted violence,” as narrated by Giuffre.

“He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me in fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop. I emerged from the cabana bleeding from my mouth, vagina, and anus. For days, it hurt to breathe and to swallow,” Giuffre wrote.

The politician “raped me more savagely than anyone had before,” Giuffre alleged, saying she immediately went to Epstein to beg him not to send her back the man. “I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favor, but he wouldn’t make any promises, saying coldly of the politician’s brutality, ‘You’ll get that sometimes,'” she said.

Epstein later allegedly sent Giuffre back for a second encounter in a cabin aboard the Lolita Express. The experience was not as violent as before, but she spent the time in fear, afraid the Prime Minister would strangle or strike her.

Giuffre admitted that she gave Epstein the benefit of doubt before the violent experience, believing he cared for the girls. However, she was forced to face the truth after Epstein’s indifference to her encounter with the Prime Minister.

Giuffre’s memoir is set to be released next week. She wrote the book in the years before her suicide in April. Giuffre was 41 when she died.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).