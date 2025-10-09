Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Benjamin Netanyahu ‘pauses’ security cabinet meet to talk to PM Modi over Gaza plan

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 09, 2025 10:33 pm IST

The call comes just after PM Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump on the same issue and congratulated him for his peace plan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday talked to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the Gaza peace plan.

According to a statement by the Israeli PMO, Netanyahu paused the security cabinet meeting discussing the ceasefire and hostage-release deal in Gaza to speak over the phone with PM Modi.(X/@netanyahu)
According to a statement by the Israeli PMO, Netanyahu paused the security cabinet meeting discussing the ceasefire and hostage-release deal in Gaza to speak over the phone with PM Modi.

The call comes just after Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump on the same issue and congratulated him for his peace plan.

“Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world,” Modi wrote on X.

According to a statement by the Israeli PMO, Netanyahu paused the security cabinet meeting discussing the ceasefire and hostage-release deal in Gaza to speak over the phone with PM Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the agreement reached for the release of all the hostages,” the statement read.

