Social Security payments on December 3: Who will receive their funds? Here's what beneficiaries need to know

December marks the commencement of an important payment schedule for millions of Social Security beneficiaries across the US. Wednesday, December 3, 2025, will serve as one of the initial deposit dates of the month. However, not all individuals will receive their payments on that specific day. Social Security payments on December 3(REUTERS)

Therefore, here we are providing you information on which groups are eligible and how to determine if you are one of the beneficiaries who will have their funds reflected.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) upholds a monthly payment schedule that is established on the basis the beneficiary's date of birth. However, there are exceptions to this rule. Certain groups, depending on the nature of their benefits or the date they commenced receiving them, follow a different schedule.

Social security benefits: Who will get payments at December beginning?

As stated by the SSA, people who have been receiving benefits before May 1997 or those who collect through supplementary programs typically receive their payments at the beginning of the month. This positions them among the first groups to receive deposits in December.

Social security benefits: Will you get payment on payment on December 3?

Group 1: Social Security beneficiaries who began receiving payments prior to May 1997

The SSA specifies that individuals who started receiving retirement, disability, or survivor benefits before May 1997 are scheduled to receive their payments on the first working day of each month.

Since December 1, 2025, occurs on a Monday, the official payment date for this traditional group is rescheduled to Wednesday, December 3, in accordance with the agency's calendar adjustments.

This group comprises:

Retirees who have been receiving payments for over 20 years.

Individuals receiving disability benefits that were approved before 1997.

Beneficiaries of survivor pensions who commenced their benefits prior to this date.

Group 2: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries adjusted according to the calendar

While SSI typically disburses payments on the first of each month, if this date coincides with a weekend or federal holiday, the deposit is either advanced or postponed. For December 2025, the adjustment permits certain SSI recipients to receive their deposits on the same Wednesday, December 3, particularly those who also receive SSI alongside regular Social Security benefits.