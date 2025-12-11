Social Security benefits in 2026: Who will receive increased payments first?

Social Security benefits in 2026: The financial burden of holiday season expenses impacts nearly 74 million individuals who receive Social Security payments, all of whom are anxiously awaiting the anticipated cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026, which will take effect for most beneficiaries with the first payment in January. Social Security benefits: The 2026 cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients will be 2.8%, averaging $56 for retirees. With rising living costs, this increase is vital for the 74 million individuals reliant on fixed incomes.(Pixabay)

The COLA increase for 2026 is set at 2.8%, translating to an average increase of approximately $56 for retirees. Given that retirees typically rely on fixed incomes, they are particularly vulnerable to the rising costs of goods and services, especially food prices.

All on COLA increase for single and married couple

The COLA adjustment is initially applied each year to the 7.4 million recipients of Supplemental Security Income, which is designed for adults aged 65 and older, as well as disabled individuals with very limited financial resources.

Also Read: H-1B woes: Huge uproar as US postpones visa interviews, Here's what Indian applicants should know

The highest amount of this increased percentage is projected to be approximately $994 for a single person and $1,491 for a couple. These figures have been verified and are also published on the official Social Security website in relation to the forthcoming COLA increase.

Who will receive increased Social Security payments first?

Supplemental payments are often made on the first of the month. They are only advanced in exceptional circumstances when the designated date coincides with a holiday. A similar situation is anticipated in 2026, leading to recipients obtaining two payments in December, with the second one aligning with the January payment. This pattern will also apply to February, as the first day of the month falls on a Sunday. As a result, recipients will be paid by January 30.

Depending on the beneficiary's birthdate, the remaining funds will be disbursed in three installments. For those born between January 1st and January 10th, the first payment will be made on January 14.

For those whose birthdays fall between the 11th and 20th of the month, the next payment will be provided on January 21. For those born between the 21st and the 31st of the month, January 28 is the deadline for final payment.