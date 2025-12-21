What's open, closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in US? Here's your guide

Many American retailers will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day amid the growing emphasis on work-life balance and family time. However, some retail chains will choose to remain open, either with regular hours or with a limited schedule to accommodate last-minute purchases and necessities. This Christmas season, several U.S. retailers will prioritize family time by closing their doors, while others such as CVS and Walgreens will offer limited hours. Walmart, however, will remain closed on Christmas Day.(REUTERS)

Several firms have stated that they plan to stay open on December 25, despite the fact that most businesses alter their timetables during the holiday season. It is advised to confirm with each branch in advance as operating hours may vary by location.

Retailers that will remain open on December 25

7-Eleven: It is open around-the-clock, though each location may have different hours.

Starbucks: Depending on the city, some stores will have specific hours of operation.

CVS: While pharmacies may have varying schedules, the majority of locations will be open with reduced hours, usually between 8:00 and 21:00.

Walgreens: Some locations will remain open during regular business hours, but many will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wawa: Available for last-minute purchases.

Albertsons: Will be operational on Christmas Day, albeit with limited hours.

Safeway: Will function from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Gigante: Will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., focusing on fresh food for Christmas dinner.

Retailers that will close on December 25

In observance of the federal holiday, several major retailers nationwide have announced that they will shut down entirely on Christmas Day.

Walmart will close all of its more than 4,600 stores in the United States. On December 24, it will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on December 26, it will reopen as usual.

Target will reopen at 7 a.m. on December 26 after being closed on Christmas Day.

Sam's Club will operate on December 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Other stores that will be closed on Christmas Day are Costco, Macy's, Publix, Aldi, IKEA, Home Depot, Lowe's and Trader Joe's.