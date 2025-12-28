H-1B visa row: IACC calls on FBI amid rising online threats against Indians, ‘It puts real people at risk’

Amid Donald Trump's exorbitant $100,000 visa fee for H-1B applicants and several strict measures against immigration, Indians residing in the United States have encountered surge in online threats, prompting an advocacy group to contact the FBI on Friday. The Indian American Advocacy Council has requested the FBI to probe rising online hostility and hate speech against Indians in the US.(REUTERS)

The Indian American Advocacy Council (IACC) has expressed significant apprehensions regarding online content aimed at the community. It has requested action from law enforcement authorities and cautioned that these messages could escalate into actual violence if not addressed.

Indians accused of stealing American jobs

Given that Indians account for more than 70% of these work visas, there has been a discernible rise in racist postings and hate speech on social media in recent weeks. Many users have asked Indians to “return home” and blamed them for “taking” American jobs. Users, in particular right-wing influencer accounts, have also advocated for “mass violence against Indians,” according to the IAAC.

The IAAC has stated that the recent online remarks have become perilous in nature and the language being used endangers Indian Americans. It further called upon social media platforms and US law enforcement agencies to intervene before the situation deteriorates further.

'Genocidal rhetoric has no place in America," says Rajeev Sharma

“This is not politics or edgy talk,” the council stated in a social media statement, stating that “it is incitement, and it puts real people in danger.”

Rajeev Sharma, a founding member affiliated with the IAAC, expressed concern, stating that turning a valid conversation into rhetoric that is “dehumanizing and, at times, genocidal in tone” left him “deeply unsettled and frustrated”.

The IAAC, however, praised those who stepped forward to defend the Indian American community, stating that “Genocidal rhetoric has no place in America.”

The council also demanded to eliminate posts that promote violence and to suspend users who consistently violate the regulations.