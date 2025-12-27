H-1B holder gets shocking ‘visa revocation’ notice just days before return flight to US

An H-1B visa holder shared the distressing experience of unexpected visa revocations by the US Department of State this December. The person mentioned that they were compelled to travel to India on November 2 due to an emergency concerning their father's health crisis, with a return ticket scheduled for December 23. However, on December 15, the person received a notice of visa termination, suggesting that they would need to submit a new visa application if they intend to re-enter the US. A distressed H-1B visa holder was notified of their visa revocation while in India, necessitating a new application for re-entry. (Representational Image)

The email regarding visa suspension, whose authenticity cannot be verified by HT.com, comes at a time when the US has introduced an additional requirement for visa applicants - they are required to allow access to their social media profiles and posts.

Applicants have been asked to maintain their profiles in ‘public’ mode.

US immigration officials will then review these profiles to identify applicants considered to be a potential threat to the nation's security or public safety. The State Department stated, “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” the State Department said, defending its recently implemented social media verification policy.

Indian applicant gets H-1B visa revocation notice

Highlighting the grievances of the applicant, a page named america_nri_la_frustration shared an email issued by the US Consular General, Kolkata read, “Please be advised that your US visa was revoked by the US Department of State on December 15, 2025. This action is based on the fact that subsequent to visa issuance, information has come to light indicating that you may be ineligible for your visa.”

“Please note that you will be unable to travel on your current US visa. If you would like to travel to the United State, you must re-apply for a new visa.”

The clueless visa holder claimed that they had no prior criminal charges related to DUI. Furthermore, the revocation of the visa occurred during their travel outside of the US.

Trump imposes $100000 H-1B visa fee

In September, Trump enacted a one-time fee of $100,000 on new H-1B work visas, a directive that may greatly affect Indian workers pursuing temporary jobs in the United States.

Trump has contended that these visas are being misused. The US grants 85,000 of them annually, with India receiving the largest share, to substitute American workers with foreign individuals who are prepared to accept lower wages.