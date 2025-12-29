Illinois tornado map: Warnings in Kankakee, Decatur, Mount Zion, Bloomington, Indiana and other areas

A Tornado Watch was issued in most of central Illinois and some parts of Indiana on Sunday. The National Weather Service said that the alert was issued until 8 PM CT. Several tornado warnings were also issued, covering Kankakee, Decatur, Mount Zion and Bloomington. So far, there have been no reports of major damage or injuries. A tornado warning was issued for several parts of Illinois(Unsplash)

Tornado in Kankakee

A confirmed tornado touched down in southeastern Kankakee and northeastern Iroquois counties as a fast-moving storm system continued to sweep across northern and central Illinois.

As of 3:49 PM CST, meteorologists reported a radar-confirmed tornado near St. Anne, about nine miles east of Clifton, moving east at 55 mph. The agency warned of a “damaging tornado,” with the potential for dangerous flying debris, destruction of mobile homes, and damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees. Residents in the affected areas were urged to take immediate shelter in a basement or interior room away from windows.

St. Anne remained the primary location in the tornado warning area, which is in effect until 4:00 PM CST.

Further south, the National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a separate Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Moultrie County and western Douglas County until 4:15 PM CST. At 3:49 PM, storms were tracking east at 50 mph along a line from Atwood to near Sullivan, producing wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The storms were expected to impact Arthur and Atwood around 3:55 PM, followed by Tuscola and Arcola near 4:00 p.m. The warning also included a stretch of Interstate 57 between mile markers 203 and 215.

The weather service cautioned residents to remain alert for rapidly developing tornadoes within the storm line and to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for portions of central and east-central Illinois until 8:00 PM CST.

Authorities continue to monitor conditions as the storm system moves through the region.