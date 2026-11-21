Billionaire Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, is lending three rare dinosaur fossils to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, United States, for 10 years. He has also pledged $5 million to support palaeontological research and education. Ken Griffin loaned three dinosaur fossils to a US museum for a decade, alongside a $5 million donation for research. (Bloomberg) more

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The museum announced the arrangement on November 18, less than two months after Griffin made a record-breaking $3 billion donation to Carnegie Mellon University, according to Fortune.

Three dinosaurs discovered together The fossils belong to three long-necked, plant-eating dinosaurs known as sauropods. They include an adult nicknamed Daisy and two juveniles named Lucky and Lucy.

According to an official statement from Griffin Catalyst, Griffin's philanthropic initiative, the fossils were discovered together in approximately 150-million-year-old rocks in Wyoming.

The three belong to the species Diplodocus carnegii, the same species as the museum's famous dinosaur Dippy. The remains were excavated between 2023 and 2025, although scientists have yet to establish whether the animals were related, WESA reported.

Researchers hope the discovery will provide insights into how these prehistoric animals grew and interacted.

$5 million donation to support research Griffin's donation will help establish a fossil-preparation laboratory where visitors can watch scientists uncover, preserve and examine the specimens.

The funding will also support educational programmes, additional fossil-preparation staff and research into rare fossilised skin samples.

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"I hope these experiences spark curiosity and inspire the next generation of scientists," Griffin said in the official announcement.

Museum director Carey Scheide Miller described the opportunity to prepare the fossils publicly as "something that is unusual and really exciting," according to WESA.

The fossils are expected to arrive in Pittsburgh in December.

Griffin's fascination with dinosaurs This is not Griffin's first major investment in prehistoric fossils.

According to Fortune, he purchased a Stegosaurus skeleton named Apex for $44.6 million at a Sotheby's auction in July 2024. He subsequently loaned the fossil to New York's American Museum of Natural History.

His latest contribution follows a historic $3 billion commitment to Carnegie Mellon University on September 30.

According to the university's official announcement, $2 billion will support a new campus in Miami, while the remaining $1 billion will strengthen academic and research initiatives at its Pittsburgh campus.