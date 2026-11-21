Over a week after being ranked second in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, Chandigarh has been recognised as the Best Performing Union Territory in the overall performance category under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi) Scheme at the SVANidhi Samman Awards 2026. The overall performance assessment covered the period from the launch of the scheme up to August 31, 2026. more

The scheme aims at providing collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors and promoting their financial inclusion. The award was conferred by Union minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal at a ceremony held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, on Friday. Mayor Saurabh Joshi received the award.

Puducherry was recognised for loan performance and Ladakh for digital adoption.

The overall performance assessment covered the period from the launch of the scheme up to August 31, 2026.