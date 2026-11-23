Jalandhar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators from Punjab—Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora and Dharamkot MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose—along with eight others, including family members and revenue officials, in an ongoing money-laundering investigation. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Moga AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora and her Dharamkot counterpart Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose along with eight others in a money-laundering investigation. (HT file photos) more

The central agency issued summons to Moga legislator Arora on November 9, while the remaining nine individuals—including the Dharamkot MLA—were served notices last week. All 10 have been directed to appear at the agency’s Chandigarh zonal office on staggered dates between November 23 and December 2.

The probe, stemming from a Dharamkot police station FIR, centres on the alleged fraudulent acquisition and transfer of government, municipal corporation, market committee, and church trust properties, as well as the siphoning of more than ₹1 crore in compensation funds meant for locals whose land in Adhraman village was acquired for National Highway 754A.

Investigators have asked Amandeep Kaur Arora, 42, to appear on November 26, alleging she is the principal beneficiary of the fraudulent transfers and facilitated the diversion of the highway compensation funds.

Dharamkot MLA Dhose has been called on November 27 over an alleged beneficial interest in two to three acres of land at Baggipura in Ludhiana district and irregularities concerning crematorium land compensation in Dharamkot.

Relatives, associates to be questioned

Meanwhile, Lakhwinder Singh, a partner and director at the Arora-linked Aashirwaad Hospital and De-addiction Centre, was asked to appear on Monday regarding hospital management, unaccounted cash collections, financial transactions, and the procurement and dispensing of psychotropic medicines.

Four of Amandeep Kaur Arora’s relatives have also been directed to depose. Her husband, Rakesh Arora, has been summoned on November 25 for alleged involvement in fraudulent property deals, handling unaccounted funds, and managing the financial affairs of Aashirwaad Hospital. Her father, Jaspal Singh, is scheduled for November 27 for allegedly holding seven marlas of Punjab government land in Moga’s Civil Lines on behalf of the MLA and her husband.

Her brother, Valjinder Singh, has been summoned on November 30 regarding alleged benami property transactions, cash handling, and the acquisition of market committee land, while her maternal uncle, Harminder Singh, has been called for December 2 for allegedly acting as a benamidar in acquiring market committee land and facilitating payments for other properties.

Revenue officials under lens

Three serving and former revenue officials have been named to unearth the alleged conspiracy. Former Moga district revenue officer Gurdev Singh Dham is accused of irregularities in assessing and disbursing approximately ₹1 crore in NH-754A compensation. Local Patwari Nirvair Singh faces allegations of manipulating revenue records, executing fraudulent mutations, and facilitating the withdrawal of compensation funds, while former Moga tehsildar Lakhwinder Singh Gill is accused of registering sale deeds for government, municipal corporation, and church trust lands despite existing judicial orders and objections.

The summons follow ED searches conducted at Amandeep Kaur Arora’s residence and hospital earlier this month. Following those raids, Amandeep Kaur, who also serves as the president of the AAP women’s wing in Punjab and has been renominated for the Moga seat ahead of next year’s assembly elections, accused the BJP of political vendetta. She alleged that investigators repeatedly pressured her during a 42-hour search at her residence to join the BJP in exchange for a ministerial position, maintaining that the agency recovered no cash or incriminating material from her premises.