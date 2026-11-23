Ireland has extended its Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme until December 31, 2026, allowing eligible Indian nationals to visit the country without obtaining a separate Irish visa after entering the United Kingdom on a qualifying short-stay visa. Indian travellers with valid UK short-stay visas can visit Ireland under extended waiver. (Unsplash) more

The extension is listed on the official website of Ireland’s Immigration Service Delivery (ISD), which operates under the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration. The programme allows nationals of selected countries, including India, to travel from the UK to Ireland using the remaining period of their UK permission to stay.

The waiver is not a blanket exemption for all Indian travellers. Applicants must hold an eligible UK short-stay visa, have entered the UK legally on that visa and ensure their visit to Ireland ends before their UK permission expires.

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Who can use Ireland’s visa waiver programme Indian passport holders can qualify if they have a valid UK short-stay visit visa and have been granted lawful entry into the UK by an immigration official.

The programme does not accept a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) as a substitute for a visa. Indian nationals travelling with an ETA rather than a qualifying UK visa must apply separately for an Irish visa.

Certain categories of UK visas are also excluded. These include visas for visitors in transit and people travelling to marry or enter a civil partnership. Long-term UK permissions, such as student visas or visas issued for joining a spouse or family reunification, are not eligible under the waiver.

The ISD says travellers must first land in the UK and receive permission to enter before travelling to Ireland. The scheme does not allow visa-required nationals to use an Irish visa to enter the UK.

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Maximum stay in Ireland under the scheme Eligible travellers can stay in Ireland for up to 90 days, or for the remaining duration of their UK permission, whichever is shorter.

For example, a visitor who receives permission to stay in the UK for 180 days and has already spent 160 days there can stay in Ireland for a maximum of 20 days. Someone with 150 days of UK permission remaining would still be limited to a 90-day stay in Ireland.

Each separate period of UK leave, up to a maximum of 180 days, requires a prior legal entry into the UK before travelling to Ireland under the programme.

The waiver is also available to eligible nationals who hold long-term legal residence permission in the UK but do not have a qualifying short-stay visa. However, they must apply for an Irish visa before travelling. The ISD says such applicants will not have to pay the visa fee if they are from an eligible country and are long-term legal residents of the UK.

The programme also includes a separate British-Irish Visa Scheme under which Indian and Chinese nationals may, in certain circumstances, use a single short-stay visa issued by either country to visit both the UK and Ireland.