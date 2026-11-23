The phrase “brain fade” was made popular by Steve Smith when the Australia captain used it to explain seeking help from the dressing room to decide on a leg-before verdict in 2017. It has become a way of life at Manchester United. A man short and trailing 0-2 at Anfield, television cameras caught a profile of Mauricio Pochettino and on cue, the commentator said: “Welcome to Manchester United.” Alexander Isak vies with Lisandro Martinez. (AFP)

Also at the weekend, Paris FC kept the heat on serial Ligue 1 winners Paris St-Germain, Atalanta made a mockery of the nine places between them and Inter Milan who are third with a thrilling 4-4 draw in Serie A, Barcelona kept a hold on La Liga’s top slot with a comeback win, and the Bundesliga has a team at the top that is not Bayern Munich.

More of which later. Early at Anfield, Manchester United’s brittleness showed. Patrick Dorgu arrived late, and Lenny Yoro reacted late meaning by the time it was evident that Matthijs de Ligt should not have started, it was too late for Pochettino. The latest occupant of the hot seat that has kept getting hotter for every successor to Alex Ferguson has argued, predictably, that his team were denied a penalty when Bryan Mbuemo fell following a push from Jeremy Jacquet and that Yoro should not have been shown red in the eighth minute for the foul on Alexander Isak.

“Even the best team in the world playing in these circumstances after eight minutes would concede four goals and even more,” said Pochettino after Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool. He may not have been right about the first part of the comment but was on point about the second.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz had made it 2-0 by the 13th minute. But for a late intervention from Harry Maguire, who was brought on to stabilise the backline at Mbuemo’s expense, Isak would have added to the tally as would Virgil van Dijk who failed to keep a free header on target. Alexis Mac Allister came close, Bradley Barcola, Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha were always a threat and it was a wonder that it was 2-0 until the 66th minute.

At 18, Ngumoha then became the youngest scorer for Liverpool against Manchester United fetching up to meet Barcola’s ball after beating Maguire in a foot race before Wirtz found Victor Munoz for the fourth. This is the third time in one month that Manchester United have leaked four goals in all competitions.

Pochettino wants pace. Maguire in his present state does not fit that category and maybe that is why he didn’t start. And Yoro, who turned 21 last week, did. Yes, Yoro should not have been parallel to De Ligt and De Ligt should not have got too close to Isak. With Isak struggling to control, maybe Yoro should not have barrelled into him because Senne Lammens had left his line. But taken together, they showed how nervous this version of Manchester United are and why they are in the relegation zone. Liverpool are fourth.

The result raked up a record from 1926 of being the worst defeat for a Manchester United manager in his first match. Add to that 34 goals Manchester United have shipped in all competitions – the most in Europe’s top five leagues – and that this was the third time in four matches in all competitions that they have seen a red card and it is not difficult to gauge the enormity of the task Pochettino has taken on.

Maybe not to that extent but it is a feeling Xabi Alonso would know. Saturday was the first time this century that Leeds United won at Stamford Bridge. It also meant that Chelsea have won one of their last four league matches and that was when Lisandro Martinez suffered from a momentary lapse of reason and Manchester United collapsed. “You don’t know what you are doing,” Chelsea fans chanted at Alonso after the 1-4 defeat.

If the defeat didn’t hurt Chelsea as much it was because second-placed Brighton took in two late goals at 11th placed Hull City after Joao Costinha’s 89th minute red card, Manchester City drew 1-1 at Fulham and leaders Arsenal 2-2 at Newcastle.

Like Arsenal and City, Barcelona too needed a comeback but they went one better against Villarreal to win 3-2. Trailing 0-2 by the seventh minute through goals from Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi, Barcelona hit through second-half strikes from Gerard Martin and Fermin Lopez before Pau Navarro’s own goal fetched full points.

Defending champions Barcelona are on 36 points, three more than second-placed Real Madrid who beat Valencia 3-0 through goals from Federico Valverde, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe. Both Real and Barca benefited from late red cards for their opponents.

Atletico Madrid are third on 31 after the 3-0 win against Getafe. It was the 345th win under Diego Simeone making him the most successful manager in the league beating former Atletico manager Luis Aragones’s record.

Also Read: D Gukesh on World Chess Championship: I’m not here to defend, I’m here to win

Pio Esposito completed a 52nd-minute hat-trick, but defending champions Inter Milan failed to protect their lead twice against Atalanta. In France, 13th placed Le Mans stunned Marseille, who are fifth, 3-2 after trailing by two goals till the 70th minute. Paris FC beat Angers 4-0 one day after PSG conceded goals early and late in the 3-2 win against Nice. In their second season in Ligue 1, Paris FC have notched up seven wins from 11 matches.

"I'm very pleased with the team's current position in the table. But no matter in football or in life, you mustn't get carried away. We need to stay focused on each match," said former Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior, who took over at Paris FC this term.

As defending champions Bayern Munich dropped points at home against FC Koln, Borussia Dortmund took pole position in Bundesliga. Nathaniel Brown ensured Bayern would end this round with a 1-1 draw after Mikey Moore put the visitors ahead. But Felix Nmecha broke the deadlock against Borussia Moenchengladbach and after the 1-0 win, Borussia Dortmund pushed Bayern to second place.