Bengaluru: Defending champion Gukesh is clear how he doesn’t want to look at the World Chess Championship that begins on Tuesday. “I’m not here to defend anything…I’m here to win it all over again.” Gukesh said at the opening press conference in Geneva on Sunday. Gukesh of India attends a joint press conference with the grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan ahead of their FIDE World Chess Championship match. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via ) more

“Sindarov has just been very consistent and in very good form. I'm very enthusiastic for this match to test myself against such a strong player…He’s a universal player and can play any position at a decent level.”

Calling the match result a 50-50 scenario, Sindarov revealed that apart from his coach Roman Vidonayk and Mukhiddin Madaminov, Russian-born English GM Nikita Vitiugov is also part of his team.

Sindarov returned to Cyprus, where he won the Candidates tournament, to a hotel suite named after him for a training camp. “I never worked seriously on my chess until 2025. I always knew that I have a great talent in chess. Maybe in every game, because if I play some games, I always try to win. In the last two years. I worked a lot, and I won a lot of tournaments. Also, I'm lucky a little bit, but still, I work a lot. So, I recommend to all the children everywhere in any sport to work a lot on yourself.”

Sindarov spoke of having Uzbek chefs to cater to take care of his dietary needs during the match while Gukesh thanked the home-cooked food that was coming his way.

“The preparation differs from match to match. In 2024, I was also playing a lot more than I did this year. One of the most important things for me was that even when the work is exhausting, you're still surrounded by people who give you a lot of strength. In this whole World Championship journey, training camps are so much fun, so much good work, but so much laughing and jokes. When you play a world championship, it's very nice that it's just one opponent so you can, you know, place your full attention on that one specific player.”

During his training, Sindarov spoke of learning a lot from Gukesh’s games. “His calculation is very good. Also, he can fight till the very end. I remember the game he played against Wei Yi at the 2024 Olympiad. It was very good, strange in chess in my opinion.”

Aside from chess, Gukesh spoke of spending his time in the lead up to the match, surfing, playing outdoor sports and also finding time to read, while Sindarov has found a new sport in padel, occasionally teaming up his grandfather.

Asked what is the best piece that they’ll carry to the board over the next fortnight or so, Gukesh said; “Somebody told me, ‘Remember who you are… I think will remember it during the match.”