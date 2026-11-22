D.J. Reed and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are among the players ruled inactive, with the Lions announcing their list shortly before the 1 pm ET kickoff.

D.J. Reed and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are among the players ruled inactive vs Buccaneers. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 12 matchup on Sunday with a shortage of cornerbacks, leaving head coach Dan Campbell with limited options in the secondary.

Both players were carrying questionable tags heading into Sunday, with Reed nursing a hip injury picked up in the Lions' November 1 victory over Minnesota, while Rakestraw has been dealing with a shoulder problem that restricted him during this week's practice sessions.

Reed misses third straight game The Lions are without its top cornerback, Reed, for a third consecutive game. The 30-year-old had indicated earlier in the week that he wanted to avoid rushing his recovery, unlike last season, making his absence from Sunday's lineup expected.

Also read | Tom Jackson death: Longtime ESPN colleague Keyshawn Johnson pays tearful tribute; 'It hurts'

“I definitely want to make sure I come back, and I feel like myself. I don’t want to rush it, especially because our defense is playing well,” he had said.

Detroit Lions CB room Detroit will have Roger McCreary, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey and Nick Whiteside available at cornerback for Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Lions had four other players listed as questionable but cleared to play against Tampa Bay: linebacker Joe Bach (knee), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (ankle), defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (shoulder) and running back Sione Vaki (ankle).

All four were limited during practice this week.

Also read | Carson Beck sidelined as Cardinals face another QB shuffle against Chiefs with Josh Johnson stepping in