LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party chief, saying even greeting with ‘Radhe-Radhe’ seems to trouble the opposition party. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary. (HT file) more

“Why should anyone object to saying Radhe-Radhe? We follow Sanatan Dharma and on the holy land of Braj, saying Radhe-Radhe is a natural part of our faith and culture. Raising questions on this greeting is beyond understanding,” Chaudhary said.

He was speaking at the ‘Matdata Jodo Abhiyan’ in Faizullaganj in Lucknow North Assembly constituency where he interacted with voters. Chaudhary appealed to BJP workers to go door-to-door, create awareness among people and help them get their names added to the voter list.

The ruling party launched a three-day special campaign on Sunday during which MLAs, state, district and mandal-level teams, along with Nyay Panchayat, Shakti Kendra and booth Pramukhs besides all workers are actively engaged.

The campaign is for creating awareness among voters to get their names added in the voters’ list in the ongoing month long Special Summary Revision. On the occasion, state BJP vice president Neeraj Singh, MLA Neeraj Bora and others were present.