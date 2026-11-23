Chandigarh: Moving ahead with its preparations for the Punjab assembly elections early next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday constituted a 16-member state election committee to shortlist and finalise candidates for all 117 constituencies. State BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon will head the panel, which features several party veterans along with prominent defectors from the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). (File photo) more

State BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon will head the panel, which features several party veterans along with prominent defectors from the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The panel includes national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal, national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Tarun Chugh, and former state presidents Sunil Jakhar, Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma, Avinash Rai Khanna, Manoranjan Kalia, Shwait Malik, and Vijay Sampla.

Former Union ministers of state Preneet Kaur—the sole woman among the 16 full members—and Ravneet Singh Bittu have been included along with Sampla, who also held the ministerial post. Other members are state general secretary (organisation) Mantri Srinivasulu, state secretary Manjit Singh Manna, former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, former deputy speaker Dinesh Babbu, and Mukerian MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan, who along with Sharma represents the BJP’s two-MLA tally from the 2022 polls.

The party also named three central observers as special invitees: National general secretary and Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia (Rajya Sabha member), and state co-in-charges Virendra Sachdeva and Alka Gurjar, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.

Announced via an official statement from Dhillon, the committee’s formation signals an organisational push as the BJP prepares to contest all 117 seats independently. According to party insiders, the BJP aims to release its first list of candidates by December.

With the model code of conduct tentatively expected by party leaders to take effect in the last week of December, early ticket distribution is viewed within the unit as critical to giving nominees adequate campaign time.

The election panel follows the recent constitution of the 13-member manifesto committee, chaired by Avinash Rai Khanna, and the 14-member chargesheet committee, headed by Sunil Jakhar, to target the incumbent government. Party leaders indicated that more poll-related panels will follow.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken an early lead in ticket distribution, recently releasing a second list of 31 nominees to take its declared tally to 71 for the 117-member House. In the 2022 assembly elections, the AAP won 92 seats, comfortably crossing the 59-seat majority mark.