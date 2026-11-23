The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has declared all public places and parks within its jurisdiction as no-smoking zones, prohibiting smoking and tobacco consumption at markets, bus stands, green belts, playgrounds, and community centres. Violators can be fined up to ₹200 under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. The civic body appealed to people to refrain from smoking and consuming tobacco in public places. (HT PHOTO) more

MCG commissioner Pankaj’s order in this regard, which came into immediate effect, also prohibits people from littering public spaces with cigarette and bidi butts or spitting after consuming tobacco.

“Public places and parks within the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction have been declared no-smoking zones, and the order has come into effect immediately. Officials have been directed to ensure compliance and install signboards at prominent locations within 15 days,” the civic body said in its communication.

The corporation appealed people to refrain from smoking and consuming tobacco in public places, avoid littering with cigarette and bidi butts, and cooperate with the administration in keeping Gurugram clean and healthy.

The civic body has directed officials to install no-smoking zone signboards at prominent locations within 15 days to inform people about the restrictions.

The order said the restrictions will apply to markets, bus stops, bus stands and public transport facilities, all parks, green belts, playgrounds and open public spaces owned, maintained or managed by the corporation. Covered structures such as sheds and gazebos have also been included.

The list covers government and civic offices, community centres, libraries, dispensaries, parking areas and public toilet complexes. Smoking cigarettes, bidis, cigars and other tobacco products will not be permitted at these locations.

Those found throwing cigarette or bidi butts in public places or spitting after consuming tobacco will face action under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and applicable municipal bylaws.

The order warns that repeated violations may invite action under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, with such violations being treated as a public nuisance.

The civic body has assigned responsibility for enforcement to the joint commissioners and the chief medical officer, along with officials from the sanitation and horticulture branches. They have been directed to ensure compliance in their respective zones and parks.

The civic body said the initiative is intended to protect people from the harmful effects of passive smoking, particularly children, women and senior citizens, while also improving cleanliness in public spaces.