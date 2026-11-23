Imagine two candidates taking the same online recruitment test. One completes it independently, while the other quietly uses an AI tool to generate answers. Both submit their responses on time and receive similar scores. On paper, they appear equally capable. For the employer, however, there is a fundamental difference: One score reflects the candidate's own knowledge, while the other may not. Malpractices using AI (Representational Photo)

Now consider a third candidate. They are taking the test from a shared room, have an unstable internet connection and occasionally look away from the screen to think. An AI proctoring system flags their behaviour as suspicious. Suddenly, the person who followed the rules is the one being questioned.

These two situations capture the challenge facing online assessments today. How do we prevent malpractice without allowing the technology designed to detect it to create a new kind of unfairness?

AI-powered assessment tools can monitor browser activity, flag unusual audio or video patterns and identify behaviour that may warrant investigation. For organisations assessing thousands of candidates, this can make monitoring more manageable.

But there is an important distinction between detecting an anomaly and establishing misconduct. Looking away from a screen does not necessarily mean a candidate is consulting another person. A change in browser focus does not automatically establish that an unauthorised resource was used.

Research on AI detection offers a warning against treating automated outputs as definitive evidence. A 2023 study published in Patterns evaluated seven AI-writing detectors and found that they incorrectly classified an average of 61.3% of essays written by non-native English speakers as AI-generated. This study examined writing detection, not exam proctoring, but it demonstrates how automated systems can disadvantage certain groups when their limitations are overlooked.

The implication for assessment providers is clear: An AI alert should prompt further investigation, not automatically determine a candidate's result.

Bias can change who gets shortlisted: Candidates take assessments under very different conditions. Device quality, lighting, internet connectivity and accessibility needs can affect the testing experience. If monitoring systems perform inconsistently across these conditions, some candidates may face greater scrutiny than others.

This is particularly important in large-scale campus recruitment, where a single online assessment can determine who progresses to the next stage. Employers should test systems across diverse candidate groups and review false-positive rates before relying on them for consequential decisions.

Protecting exams should not mean collecting everything: Remote proctoring may involve cameras, microphones, identity documents and screen recordings. Such data can be sensitive, particularly when collected from young candidates or students. Institutions need to explain what information they collect, why it is necessary, who can access it and when it will be deleted. Data security and privacy should be built into the assessment process rather than addressed after a problem occurs.

Candidates need a way to challenge decisions: If an algorithm flags a candidate for suspected malpractice, there should be a clear review process. A human reviewer should be able to examine the available evidence, consider the circumstances and explain the final decision.

Without this safeguard, candidates may have little recourse against an incorrect flag. For employers, that also creates a risk of overlooking capable people because of a monitoring error rather than their actual performance.

Technology alone cannot guarantee assessment integrity. The design of the assessment matters just as much.

A multiple-choice test may measure knowledge, but a practical task can reveal whether a candidate can apply that knowledge to a real problem. Scenario-based questions, case studies and structured explanations of reasoning can provide additional evidence of capability.

This does not mean abandoning objective tests or assuming that practical assessments are impossible to cheat on. It means choosing assessment methods that match the skills being measured.

The approach to AI use also needs to be more nuanced. If an employer wants to evaluate independent problem-solving, using generative AI may need to be restricted. If the role requires working with AI tools, candidates should have opportunities to demonstrate how effectively and responsibly they use them.

Where early talent connects with employers and opportunities to demonstrate skills, the larger objective is to help organisations identify genuine capability. Assessment technology should support that objective, not become a substitute for judgement.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology's AI Risk Management Framework emphasises reliability, transparency, privacy and the management of harmful bias. These principles offer a useful foundation for designing assessments that are both secure and fair.

Ultimately, exam integrity asks whether someone cheated. Assessment integrity asks a bigger question: Can we trust the process to measure ability fairly, explain its decisions and correct its mistakes?

AI can help protect the credibility of assessments, but it should not have the final say on a candidate's honesty. The real measure of success is whether organisations can reduce malpractice while ensuring that deserving candidates are not denied opportunities because an algorithm got it wrong.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ankit Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Unstop.