A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after falling into an abandoned borewell on a farm in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, with rescue teams pulling her out after nearly 14 hours on Monday morning, police said. The one-year-old is suspected to be trapped 45-50 feet deep in an unused borewell in Solapur’s Pandharpur taluka. NDRF teams have joined the rescue effort. more

The child was a resident of Shisa village in Dhadgaon taluka of Nandurbar district. Her parents are sugarcane-harvesting labourers working in the area.

According to the police and district administration, the incident occurred around 8pm on November 22 on the farm of Gorakh Kantilal Narsale, near a sugar factory in Jaloli village of Pandharpur taluka.

The toddler accidentally fell into an unused borewell and remained trapped at a depth of around 45 to 50 feet, officers said.

“After receiving information about the incident, the district administration and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to bring the child out. Preliminary information suggested that she was trapped at a depth of around 45 to 50 feet,” assistant police inspector Yogesh Langute, who is in charge of Karkamb police station, said.

Following the incident, officials from the district administration, including the district collector, sub-divisional officer and tehsildar, went to the spot and coordinated the rescue efforts. Personnel from Karkamb police station, including the police station in-charge and beat marshal, along with the village police patil, also joined the operation.

Two rescue teams were deployed at the site, while an NDRF team was also mobilised to assist in the operation.

According to the district administration, after nearly 14 hours of rescue efforts, the team managed to recover the body at around 9am on Monday.