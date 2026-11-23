The court has been hearing appeals against a Madras high court orders permitting the lighting of the lamp near the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dargah.The dispute concerns Hindu devotees’ demands to light the Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar approximately 50 metres from a dargah.

The meeting is being held a day after the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its November 20 order allowing the “Karthigai Deepam” to be lit as a one-time measure at the disputed stone pillar, or the deepathoon, atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

Chief minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to meet legislators of Tamil Nadu’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led ruling alliance in Chennai on Monday afternoon, people aware of the matter said. The people added that the meeting is scheduled at 3pm at Bamani Illam, the chief minister’s official residence.

Did the Supreme Court’s Karthigai Deepam order establish a permanent right to light the lamp at the Deepathoon?

Did the Supreme Court’s Karthigai Deepam order establish a permanent right to light the lamp at the Deepathoon?

When and where is Vijay meeting the TVK-led alliance legislators?

When and where is Vijay meeting the TVK-led alliance legislators?

The Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) accused the state government of failing to properly argue the Deepathoon case in the Supreme Court and botching it. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Lord Murugan devotees will teach the government a lesson over its stand on matter.

Vijay’s meeting with the lawmakers of the ruling alliance is being held days after he met his party legislators at a resort in Mahabalipuram on November 11 against the backdrop of controversies.

Assembly deputy speaker M Ravi Shankar drew flak after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing him allegedly assaulting a person who approached him to submit a petition regarding civic issues in his locality in Thuraiyur. TVK lawmaker C Arul Vignesh faced allegations of sending obscene messages to a district collector even as he denied the charges, terming them “baseless.”

On November 12, TVK deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said the meeting with party lawmakers was a regular one, and the party high command gave instructions to the lawmakers. He refused to go into specifics.

The TVK formed a post-poll alliance with the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) extended outside support. The TVK-led government completed six months in office after assuming power in May 2026.