The city first tried to move its jails off Rikers in 1979. That year, under mayor Ed Koch, the city proposed leasing the island to New York state for a prison and replacing it with eight smaller jails across the boroughs, according to the city's municipal archives. The city's Board of Correction, which oversees its jails, recorded that 25 prisoners escaped from Rikers that year, in a report published in 1980. The lease plan failed, and the jails remained in place. Nearly four decades later, in 2017, an independent commission described Rikers as a "19th century solution to a 21st century problem", the archives record.

Those detainees are held in conditions that a federal judge has called "abnormal and unacceptable". Citing them, the judge appointed an outside manager to oversee reforms on Rikers.

Most people on Rikers have not been convicted of a crime. On June 13 this year, 6,608 people were held on the island, and 5,598 of them were awaiting trial, according to figures cited by Gale Brewer, a New York City Council member.

His plan would move the people held on Rikers, an island in the East River near LaGuardia Airport, to four smaller jails in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan, due to open between 2029 and 2032. It depends on cutting the city’s jail population to a little over 4,000, from about 6,700 people now held on Rikers, the Associated Press reported. The City Council voted in 2019 to close Rikers by 2027, a deadline the city is all but certain to miss, and the council must now approve the new date.

"It is time to finally close Rikers Island," Mamdani, a Democrat, said in a statement released by his office. “We have a legal and moral obligation to close Rikers.”

Back in the US, authorities are planning to close one of the still-existing jail islands there. Last week, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani released a plan to shut the Rikers Island jail complex by the end of 2032.

Writers took the setting from governments, which used the sea as a prison wall for centuries, from the Bay of Bengal to the Atlantic coast of South America.

Alcatraz, in San Francisco Bay in the US, needed no help from novelists. In June 1962, Frank Morris and the brothers John and Clarence Anglin left plaster heads with real hair in their beds and slipped out of the federal prison there. They were never found, and the FBI found no credible evidence that they survived. Hollywood turned this escape into the 1979 film Escape from Alcatraz starring Clint Eastwood.

Azkaban, the wizards; prison, is a fortress on an island in the North Sea that was never marked on any map. In a note, the author wrote that the name “derives from a mixture of the prison ‘Alcatraz’, which is its closest Muggle equivalent”, and Abaddon, a Hebrew word for a place of destruction. (Muggles are the non-magical people of the books)

The fortress wasn't fiction. King François I had it built in the 16th century, about a nautical mile off Marseille, according to France's culture ministry. It later held political prisoners, among them insurgents of 1848 and members of the Paris Commune, until it lost its prison status in 1890 and opened to visitors, according to France's armed forces ministry.

Dantès spends 14 years inside. He gets out by taking the place of a dead fellow prisoner, the Abbé Faria, in his burial sack, and the guards throw the sack off the rock. "Dantes had been flung into the sea, and was dragged into its depths by a thirty-six pound shot tied to his feet," Dumas wrote in the novel, serialised between 1844 and 1846. “The sea is the cemetery of the Chateau d'If.”

In Alexandre Dumas's The Count of Monte Cristo, the young sailor Edmond Dantès works out where the gendarmes are rowing him only as the boat nears the Château d'If, a fortress on a rock off Marseille. He protests that it holds only political prisoners, and asks whether there are any magistrates or judges there. "There are only," the gendarme replies, “a governor, a garrison, turnkeys, and good thick walls.”

In Alexandre Dumas's The Count of Monte Cristo, the young sailor Edmond Dantès works out where the gendarmes are rowing him only as the boat nears the Château d'If, a fortress on a rock off Marseille. He protests that it holds only political prisoners, and asks whether there are any magistrates or judges there. "There are only," the gendarme replies, “a governor, a garrison, turnkeys, and good thick walls.”

Dantès spends 14 years inside. He gets out by taking the place of a dead fellow prisoner, the Abbé Faria, in his burial sack, and the guards throw the sack off the rock. "Dantes had been flung into the sea, and was dragged into its depths by a thirty-six pound shot tied to his feet," Dumas wrote in the novel, serialised between 1844 and 1846. “The sea is the cemetery of the Chateau d'If.”

The fortress wasn't fiction. King François I had it built in the 16th century, about a nautical mile off Marseille, according to France's culture ministry. It later held political prisoners, among them insurgents of 1848 and members of the Paris Commune, until it lost its prison status in 1890 and opened to visitors, according to France's armed forces ministry.

Another fictional island prison appears in the Harry Potter books.

Azkaban, the wizards; prison, is a fortress on an island in the North Sea that was never marked on any map. In a note, the author wrote that the name “derives from a mixture of the prison ‘Alcatraz’, which is its closest Muggle equivalent”, and Abaddon, a Hebrew word for a place of destruction. (Muggles are the non-magical people of the books)

Alcatraz, in San Francisco Bay in the US, needed no help from novelists. In June 1962, Frank Morris and the brothers John and Clarence Anglin left plaster heads with real hair in their beds and slipped out of the federal prison there. They were never found, and the FBI found no credible evidence that they survived. Hollywood turned this escape into the 1979 film Escape from Alcatraz starring Clint Eastwood.

Writers took the setting from governments, which used the sea as a prison wall for centuries, from the Bay of Bengal to the Atlantic coast of South America.

Back in the US, authorities are planning to close one of the still-existing jail islands there. Last week, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani released a plan to shut the Rikers Island jail complex by the end of 2032.

Why Rikers is contested "It is time to finally close Rikers Island," Mamdani, a Democrat, said in a statement released by his office. “We have a legal and moral obligation to close Rikers.”

His plan would move the people held on Rikers, an island in the East River near LaGuardia Airport, to four smaller jails in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan, due to open between 2029 and 2032. It depends on cutting the city’s jail population to a little over 4,000, from about 6,700 people now held on Rikers, the Associated Press reported. The City Council voted in 2019 to close Rikers by 2027, a deadline the city is all but certain to miss, and the council must now approve the new date.

Most people on Rikers have not been convicted of a crime. On June 13 this year, 6,608 people were held on the island, and 5,598 of them were awaiting trial, according to figures cited by Gale Brewer, a New York City Council member.

Those detainees are held in conditions that a federal judge has called "abnormal and unacceptable". Citing them, the judge appointed an outside manager to oversee reforms on Rikers.

Mamdani's predecessor, Eric Adams, opposed this federal oversight, as well as the borough jails meant to replace Rikers.

The city first tried to move its jails off Rikers in 1979. That year, under mayor Ed Koch, the city proposed leasing the island to New York state for a prison and replacing it with eight smaller jails across the boroughs, according to the city's municipal archives. The city's Board of Correction, which oversees its jails, recorded that 25 prisoners escaped from Rikers that year, in a report published in 1980. The lease plan failed, and the jails remained in place. Nearly four decades later, in 2017, an independent commission described Rikers as a "19th century solution to a 21st century problem", the archives record.

How New York came to jail people on an island Before Rikers, the city's main penitentiary stood on Blackwell's Island, a narrow strip of land in the East River now called Roosevelt Island. New York bought it in 1828 and built the penitentiary there in 1832, physically isolating prisoners from the city and the mainland.

The city’s first municipal asylum for people with mental health issues opened on the island in 1839.

The city bought Rikers Island in 1884 for $180,000. Named after the family of Abraham Rycken, a Dutch settler, the island became a garbage dump, according to the municipal archives, and from 1884 it also held a prison farm, according to a study published by Brandeis University. Over the following decades, the city tipped refuse into the shallow water around the island's edges until the fill rose above the river, and the island grew from 87.5 acres to 415 acres.

In the mid-1930s, the city’s correction department moved inmates from the century-old penitentiary on Blackwell's Island to a new one on Rikers. The New York Times wrote in 1935 of prisoners leaving the "almost medieval cell blocks" of the old island prison.

Until a bridge to Queens opened in 1966, the only way on or off Rikers was by ferry.

Why governments chose islands Water is key, historians who study prison islands say.

In a 2018 study of colonial Australia's prison islands, published in the International Review of Social History, historian Katherine Roscoe found that officials saw islands as "natural prisons" that needed little in the way of walls. Its title, A Natural Hulk, borrows a term for the decommissioned ships Britain once used as floating prisons.

Islands also cost little to run, and convicts held on them could be put to work on maritime projects such as shipbuilding and harbour building, Roscoe wrote. Officials believed the public image of the lonely island, drawn partly from Robinson Crusoe, would deter crime.

Empires also used distance as a punishment. Clare Anderson, a professor of history at the University of Leicester, led a European Research Council project tracing convict transportation from Portugal's use of convicts in North Africa in 1415 to the Soviet Gulag.

In British India, Anderson has written, some officials believed that the sea voyage to a penal settlement, known as kala pani or "black water", would cost Hindu convicts their caste and leave them shunned at home. They counted on that fear to deter crime. But Anderson found that many convicts did not share this belief, since many of those transported were not Hindus, were tribal people or from lower castes. Some convicts petitioned to be sent, and over time officials accepted that the punishment was losing its power to deter, Anderson wrote.

Governments also used islands to hold people out of sight, and at times outside ordinary law. Writing in Island Studies Journal in 2021 about Poulo Condor, a French colonial prison island off Vietnam now called Con Dao, Sophie Fuggle described French officials' difficulty in "imagining the island as anything other than a prison". She argued that unclear jurisdiction over islands let states create spaces outside the usual legal rules.

Alcatraz The US Army fortified Alcatraz in the 1850s and was holding military prisoners there by the end of that decade. It became a federal penitentiary in 1934, and its inmates included the gangsters Al Capone and George "Machine Gun" Kelly, AP has reported. The prison seldom held more than 300 men at a time.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), 36 men made 14 attempts to escape into the bay. Nearly all were caught or died in the cold water and currents.

The prison's location also made it expensive. Fresh water and fuel had to be brought in by barge, and its buildings were crumbling. In 1959, holding an inmate on Alcatraz cost $10.10 a day, against $3 at the federal prison in Atlanta, AP reported. "The major expense was caused by the physical isolation of the island," the federal Bureau of Prisons said on its website. The prison closed in 1963.

Native American activists then occupied the island for 19 months, from 1969 to 1971. The island has been open to the public since 1973, as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

In May 2025, President Donald Trump said he was directing the Bureau of Prisons to reopen "a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ". "When we were a more serious nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals," Trump wrote.

On April 3 this year, the White House asked Congress for $152 million to cover the first year of rebuilding Alcatraz as "a state-of-the-art secure prison facility". Lawmakers typically treat such budget requests as suggestions, Reuters noted.

Cellular Jail and kala pani The British used the Andaman Islands as a penal settlement on a small scale from 1789, until it was abandoned in 1796, and on a much larger scale from 1858, after the uprising of 1857, according to the historian Satadru Sen and Anderson.

The Cellular Jail at Port Blair, renamed Sri Vijaya Puram, was built between 1896 and 1906. Its seven wings radiated from a central tower, with 693 cells built for solitary confinement, according to India's submission to Unesco (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). Prisoners were made to press oil by hand at the kolhu, a manual oil mill, and to twist coir rope, the submission says.

Barindra Kumar Ghosh, convicted of waging war against the King in the Alipore bomb case and a younger brother of Sri Aurobindo, described the voyage in his 1922 memoir, The Tale of My Exile, translated from Bengali. “We got on board the Maharaja, the ferry boat that was to carry us across the Black Waters,” he wrote. As his ship came into the harbour, he saw “the Cellular Jail looming like a huge fortress”.

The jail was declared a national memorial on February 11, 1979, the culture ministry told the Rajya Sabha in 2025. In May this year, India proposed the Andaman penal settlement, including the Cellular Jail, for Unesco's tentative list of possible World Heritage sites.

Robben Island Robben Island, off Cape Town in South Africa, served at various times between the 17th and 20th centuries as a prison and a military base, according to Unesco. It also held what Unesco called a hospital for "socially unacceptable groups". In the late 20th century, its maximum security prison held political prisoners of South Africa's apartheid government. Nelson Mandela, who later became South Africa's president, spent 18 of his 27 years in prison there. Speaking on the island in 1997, he described how South Africans and the international community had turned “one of the world’s most notorious symbols of the resistance of oppression” into a worldwide icon of human rights, hope, peace and reconciliation. Unesco listed Robben Island as a World Heritage site in 1999.

French Guiana France sent about 70,000 convicts to its penal colony in French Guiana from 1852, and the spread of diseases killed thousands, an AP report from 2002 said. The colony's best-known prisoner was held on Devil's Island, one of three small islands off the coast.

Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish army captain falsely accused of spying for Germany, was held alone there from 1895 to 1899 in a small stone house, where he was bitten by insects and suffered from loneliness. France's highest court cleared him on July 12, 1906. A law signed in November 2025 posthumously promoted him to brigadier general, France's official government portal records.

France's national space agency has owned the islands since 1971 and launches rockets from the mainland nearby.

The colony also produced Papillon, Henri Charrière's account of his imprisonment and escapes. Charrière, convicted of murdering a Paris pimp, reached French Guiana in 1933 and claimed in the book that he had been framed, AFP reported. Within months of the book going on sale, two other books appeared disputing his story. In 2005, Charles Brunier, a 104-year-old former inmate of the colony, claimed to be the real Papillon.

Bastøy, an outlier Norway uses an island for the opposite purpose. Bastøy, a minimum-security prison about 2.4km off the coast and 72km south of Oslo, was run without locked gates or barbed wire, AFP reported. Prisoners applied to serve their sentences there, lived in houses and worked the prison farm. Few tried to escape, since that could mean a return to a maximum-security unit. Norway’s correctional service calls this the principle of normality. "The punishment is the restriction of liberty; no other rights have been removed by the sentencing court," it says.

Why the idea has lasted US officials have also used the logic of the island prison on land. In July 2025, Florida began holding immigrants at a detention centre on an isolated airfield in the Everglades, about 72km west of Miami, which officials nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz".

"Mother Nature does a lot on the perimeter," James Uthmeier, Florida's attorney general, said before it opened. The remote site was meant to deter escapes, much like the island fortress it was named after.

Governments in wealthy countries also use islands to hold migrants. In her 2020 book The Death of Asylum, Alison Mountz, a Canada Research Chair in global migration at Wilfrid Laurier University, documents how Australia has used Christmas Island, almost 1,600km off its mainland, to detain asylum seekers. Her research also covered Italy's island of Lampedusa and the US Pacific territories of Guam and Saipan.