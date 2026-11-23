Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the state government would explore further legal options, including approaching the Supreme Court, if the Centre failed to respond to its repeated requests for drought relief. K'taka exploring legal options over Centre's silence on drought aid: Deputy CM Parameshwara more

He also said the issue would be discussed in the Cabinet before a final decision is taken.

The state has written to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Agriculture Minister seeking financial assistance of ₹22,000 crore through three memorandums, but has not received any response despite the central teams visiting Karnataka and submitting their reports, he said.

"We will wait for some more time, after which we will take our own decision," Parameshwara told reporters here.

He said the CM, himself and other Cabinet colleagues would discuss the matter and decide on the next course of action.

Recalling the previous drought-relief exercise, he said Karnataka had sought ₹18,000 crore but received only ₹3,500 crore following the Supreme Court's intervention.

"We have to receive at least some financial assistance. As you know, last time the SC intervened and directed the Centre to provide around ₹3,500 crore," the Deputy CM said.

Parameshwara said the state had already started distributing ₹5,000 assistance to farmers and intended to complete the exercise before the commencement of the Assembly session. The assistance would cost the state exchequer around ₹2,500 crore, he added.

"Nobody invited or asked for a drought; it has occurred. At this time, shouldn't the Centre stand with us? It does not look appropriate for me to blame them or for them to blame us over this issue," he said, urging that the drought situation should not be politicised.

Responding to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's criticism that the state government should have directly approached the Centre and sought appointments with the concerned ministers, Parameshwara said Kumaraswamy, as a representative of Karnataka, should help facilitate such meetings.

"Karnataka's problems are his problems, and Karnataka's success is his success. That is how we look at it. Since he represents Karnataka, let him arrange an appointment for us," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He urged that the Union ministries should respond to communications from a responsible state government.

On the indefinite protest by ASHA workers, which entered its seventh day to press for their demands including an honorarium of ₹15,000 a month, Parameshwara said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would meet their representatives on Tuesday evening and take a decision after discussions.

He said the chief minister had assured the workers that their problems would be personally resolved and urged them to repose faith in him.

"Siddaramaiah had made that commitment. Now Shivakumar is saying that the issue will be resolved and that it will definitely be addressed. They should remain patient and have faith in the Chief Minister," he said.

Asked about the workers' demand for a written assurance, he said the priority was to resolve their grievances rather than debate the manner in which the assurance was given.

Defending the chief minister's visit to Japan amid criticism that officials were indulging in merrymaking while farmers' problems remained unresolved, he said the visit was aimed at attracting investments to Karnataka.

"A responsible chief minister had gone abroad to meet companies and encourage them to invest in the state," he said, dismissing the criticism as "inappropriate".

On the Karnataka Public Service Commission recruitment controversy, he said the Cabinet would discuss the HC's latest directions to the Special Investigation Team to register fresh FIRs and investigate three cases before taking a decision.

Regarding the government's decision to confiscate author Ravi Hanj's controversial interview and book 'Basava Mantapa', Parameshwara said the Cabinet had taken the decision after examining the issue and considering objections raised by various communities across the state.

He said the author would have to abide by the laws of the country, responding to his reported challenge to the government's decision.

Asked about reports that the author had sought assistance from the American Embassy, Parameshwara said he might have approached it seeking protection if he held a Green Card and faced difficulties in India.

Hanj was arrested from Kochi for making derogatory remarks against 12th-century AD social reformer and founder of Lingayat sect Basaveshwara.

Lingayat sect is a dominant community in Karnataka.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.