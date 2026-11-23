A woman has captured the internet’s attention after revealing that she turned slivers of bone removed during her facial surgery into a pair of custom earrings. Sharing photos of the finished pieces on social media, she explained that she asked her surgeon to let her keep the leftover bone fragments following a procedure earlier this year. Months later, with the help of a custom jeweller, those surgical remnants were transformed into wearable keepsakes. Earrings made from slivers of bone. (Reddit)

Aubrey, who is in her 40s, revealed the reason behind her unusual decision in an interview with Newsweek. She made a major life change in recent years. She started transitioning and living as a woman

Adding context to what led to her decision, she told the outlet, “I've known I was different my entire life but never wanted to admit to myself that I was trans,” adding, “But I finally reached a breaking point where I had to be honest with myself and those that I love on who I really am."

As a part of her transition, she underwent facial feminisation surgery (FFS). John Hopkins Medicine defines it as “a group of surgical procedures that modify facial features to create a more feminine appearance.” During these procedures, doctors work on both the facial skeleton and soft tissues.

FFS doesn’t "substantially change the shape of the adult facial skeleton” but addresses changes in both skeletal and soft-tissue features.

Why turn bones into earrings? In a social media post, Aubrey shared that during her surgeries she asked the doctors if she could keep all the slivers of bones from several areas of her face and the medical professionals agreed. She then decided to turn those into jewellery pieces.

Explaining why, she said that she sees the earrings as a symbol of her journey and her strength.

"I have found beauty in myself by changing and removing the parts of me that brought me dysphoria, and beauty in the repurposing of what was removed," she said.

Once she collected the bones, she started looking for a jeweller who could help her create what she wanted. She finally contacted an artist through Reddit who completed her unique project. The final result was white-gold earrings with zirconia inserts and hanging bones.

“The settings are white gold with little zirconia inserts. I still have some more bones and will probably have her do a necklace next!” she wrote on social media.

She further said that when people see her earrings, they often tell her, “It's one of the coolest things they've ever seen."