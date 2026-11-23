During the concert, Shreya performed Ji Ji Re Ji from her upcoming film Eetha. The audience was in for a surprise when Shraddha walked on stage and danced as the singer performed the track. The actor looked elegant in a white saree for the occasion. In another video from the concert, Shreya can be seen encouraging Shraddha to sing Sun Raha Hai Na Tu from Aashiqui 2 alongside her.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal kicked off her Unstoppable India Tour with a concert in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 22. The opening night featured several surprises, with singer Badshah and actor Shraddha Kapoor making special appearances. Videos of Shraddha's surprise entry have since surfaced online, showing the actor joining Shreya on stage to sing a popular song from her film Aashiqui 2 .

Although Shraddha appeared hesitant at first, she eventually gave in to the audience's cheers and began singing. Shreya seemed impressed by her voice as the two shared the stage, and they hugged at the end of the performance. As soon as Shraddha finished singing, the audience erupted into cheers, calling her Aarohi, the character she played in Aashiqui 2.

Shraddha played Aarohi Keshav Shirke in Mohit Suri's 2013 romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2. Aarohi is a young, talented singer who dreams of making it big in the music industry. The film became a major turning point in Shraddha's career.

The internet couldn't stop gushing over the surprise appearance. One fan commented, "Who approved this much iconicness in one frame?" Another wrote, "The most unexpected thing Bengaluru experienced." A third fan chimed in, "Goosebumps is an understatement; my entire system crashed seeing this." Another comment read, "Shraddha sings so well, she should do a dual concert with Shreya."

After the Bengaluru concert, Shreya is scheduled to perform in Guwahati on December 19, followed by concerts in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Vizag, Jaipur, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Pune, Chennai and Mumbai. She will conclude her Unstoppable India Tour in Indore on April 3, 2027.