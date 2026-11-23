Richard Hatch achieved television notoriety in 2000 as the first player to win CBS's reality game show Survivor and walk away with the show's $1 million prize. Over a quarter of a century later, that victory has tax implications. The federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the 65-year-old Hatch on March 17, 2026, to pay $3,293,471 in unpaid federal taxes, penalties, and other charges for 2000, 2001, and 2012. Richard Hatch, the first winner of Survivor. (Instagram @Richard Hatch) more

The ruling marks another chapter in a years-long tax dispute involving the reality TV star. The ruling came after years of legal battles pitting the IRS and the U.S. Department of Justice against Hatch, who has challenged the government at every turn. While the judgment put the federal government in a position to pursue collection of the debt, Hatch has filed an appeal.

The million-dollar victory that started the tax dispute Hatch was a popular contestant who won the first-ever season of the reality competition Survivor in 2000. Set in a remote wilderness location, the show tested contestants’ mental and physical abilities as they voted one another out in a social strategy competition for the grand prize. Hatch was declared the winner of the show, winning around $1 million. The money was, however, viewed as a tax burden, as Hatch was alleged to have failed to disclose $1,037,000 of income from the television show on his 2000 tax return. The income came from the show, other work, rental property, and the value of a vehicle he received as part of the winnings.

The government argued that the prize money and various other earnings were taxable income that Hatch was legally obligated to report. Hatch argued that he thought the show’s producers or CBS had paid the taxes on his winnings, and he questioned which country’s tax authorities applied because the show was filmed in Malaysia. This led to a criminal case. In January 2006, a federal jury convicted Hatch of two counts of tax evasion and one count of filing a false tax return. In May 2006, a federal judge sentenced him to 51 months in federal prison and ordered him to file amended returns and pay the back taxes.

Years of legal proceedings and a second prison sentence Hatch's problems with the IRS continued even after he was convicted in 2006. He was ordered to file amended income tax returns and pay his remaining taxes due, but failed to do so, leading to a nine-month prison sentence for violating his supervision in 2011. The Department of Justice said that he had not filed the amended income tax returns for 2000 and 2001, nor paid more than $1.5 million in taxes and penalties owed to the IRS.

The case later turned to civil court as the federal government went after the money to cover the debt. In 2022, the government sued to have the tax debt cleared in civil judgment. It was also seeking to attach federal tax liens to two properties in Newport, Rhode Island, owned by Hatch and his sister, Kristin Hatch. Prosecutors said the properties either still belonged to him or had been transferred to his sister to deflect the tax bills. Hatch denied the allegations. In 2025, the court said the government could go after a judgment for the tax bills owed, but could not prove its case in Rhode Island law for the properties.