Amy Poehler’s back on television and that’s a big deal. Amy Poehler returns to TV with 'Dig' — just in time for Thanksgiving more

Despite the fact that she’s never been away — whether it’s charming guestson her “Good Hang” podcast, presenting at awards shows or starring in movies — it’s been 11 years since she's starred in a TV series.

As the irrepressible Leslie Knope on “Parks and Recreation, ” Poehler corralled a team of office workers to do good for the community and each other, picking up six Emmy nominations and building a beloved fan base.

Now “Parks and Rec” fans can rejoice that she’s reunited with co-creator Mike Schur to lead the cast of “Dig,” their new show set on an archaeological excavation in Greece.

“The big deal is Amy deciding to act again, honestly,” says Schur, with Season 1 arriving in full on Monday.

“If you survey a thousand people and say, ‘What do you think of Amy Poehler?’ — 999 of them swoon and laugh. So just her being back on TV is a delight.”

Poehler admits it’s significant.

“I’m at a point in my life, and lucky to be, where the only way I see my friends is by working with them. And I have the most talented and funniest friends.”

And while her cynical “Dig” character Elise is very different from the positivity of Leslie Knope, the show does have the same vibe as “Parks and Rec,” according to co-star Geraldine Viswanathan.

“You just feel like these people are your friends and they’re so distinctive," says Viswanathan. "It’s a very unlikely group of people who kind of are thrown together in this workplace comedy and actually have a lot to learn from each other.”

Based on Kate Myers' novel “Excavations," the show follows a summer expedition to discover history in the Greek dirt, bringing together people from different generations, all soul searching while looking for rare artifacts in the ground.

The show, which also stars Hugh Laurie, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza, premieres on Peacock in the U.S. on Monday.

Poehler spoke about the show, how a meeting of her “Dig” and “Parks and Recreation” characters might go, and navigating family gatherings with The Associated Press. The conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.

POEHLER: Archaeologist is kind of like the fake job you think you want to have when you’re 10 years old. I did not think that I had any interest in it until I started studying and learning about it and then realizing, oh, this is such an amazing metaphor for who gets to tell their story, what do you have hidden, what stuff do you wanna dig up?

Now I’m obsessed, and all I do is read stories about when people find things on the beach and discoveries that have changed the way we think about science and nature and dinosaurs.

POEHLER: We were only there a short amount of time, a few weeks, but boy, I had never been to Athens. I absolutely loved it. The people, the Greek people are so fun, kind. They’re my kind of people because I enjoy direct people. Little bossy and direct, but kind.

POEHLER: It is because exactly that, 11 years later, getting to be back on set with Mike and getting to work with his amazing talented wife, J.J. Philbin, who’s an incredible writer, worked on “Only Murders” and was at “SNL” with us. That reunion is as important to me almost as the work.

POEHLER: Leslie would be a little intimidated by Elise, because Elise would think Leslie was a lot.

I think they would respect each other, but they have very, very different energies. And it was nice to play somebody who was kind of still and quiet, and people projected stuff on her rather than a person who just constantly projected stuff out.

POEHLER: I’m so bad at this. Kayvan , who plays my love interest, he’s really that tall. He is so tall and that is all his real hair, beard and hair. He has the hair of a horse. He’s incredible.

I think that the dirt would be that in the very beginning when we were all pretending to not like each other, we actually did.

POEHLER: You just have to have a sense of humor about yourself. If you can take life and what you believe in seriously, but not yourself seriously. When we all start to take ourselves seriously, we get into trouble. And then also just lock yourself in the bathroom. Just go in the bathroom and lock the door and play on your phone. Or you volunteer to go do an errand and then pretend your car broke down and just lie in the back seat and never come back.

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