Netflix’s Korean-Japanese crime thriller The Blue Road follows two detectives investigating a series of disturbing murders in South Korea and Japan. Set during the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the eight-episode series begins with a search for a killer who leaves behind clues linked to the history between the two countries. However, as the investigation moves forward, the case takes a darker turn, uncovering political conspiracies, state-sponsored violence and the lives of people forced to leave their homeland. Directed by Han Jun Hee and based on the 2002 manhwa by Keishi Edogawa and Kwon Kaya, this series The Blue Road sees Korean actor Son Suk Ku as Kim Seok and Japanese star Eita Nagayama as Hiroshi Inose. more Directed by Han Jun Hee and based on the 2002 manhwa by Keishi Edogawa and Kwon Kaya, this series sees Korean actor Son Suk Ku as Kim Seok and Japanese star Eita Nagayama as Hiroshi Inose. Despite coming from different countries and having vastly different investigative styles, these two detectives work together. Tracing clues across Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Central Asia, they realise that something has been hidden for decades. In the final episode, the investigation takes a very emotional turn. Uncovering a shocking truth, neither investigator could have foreseen. What happens on the show? [Spoilers ahead] A young woman is found brutally murdered in Tokyo with Korean words written on her. Similarly, in South Korea, a woman is found murdered with Japanese words written on her. Detectives in Tokyo, Hiroshi Inose (Eita Nagayama), notices someone taking pictures at the scene. He chases the man through Shinjuku and discovers that it is Kim Seok (Son Suk Ku), a Korean detective. However, a witness has come forward from underground boss Seo Hyun Tae's (Jung Jae Young) connections, Ri Yoon Ok (Kim Shin Rok). The witness claims to have seen a tiger in the scene. Inose is officially sent to Seoul to work on the case with Kim Seok. Together with Professor Jang Kyung Sub (Kim Jung Ho ), they discover that the positioning of the bodies matches the pattern from a figure in history during the Imjin War, Emiri. It appears that information has been deliberately shared online relating to Emiri meaning that these deaths are part of a wider plan. A key development in the investigation arises when they meet Lee Hyun Seo (Kim Ji An), a teenager who survived being abducted. With Inose helping her, she remembers hearing a piano song by Chopin and seeing something tiger like. This clue leads them to Japanese artist Emi Shunsuke (Kentaro Sakaguchi ). However, Emi has planned another murder and escapes from police custody claiming innocence.

Inose later discovers a hidden room in Emi’s house, and learns that Emi has kidnapped Seok’s mother, Lee Ae Gyeong (Cha Ji Yeon). Seok saves her, though she continuously calls for Hong Du Yeong (Son Sang Gyu), the man who has become a part of their family since Seok’s father was missing. The detectives are unable to save Lee Hyun Seo as she is killed by Emi. Her body is placed underneath a tiger display during one of Emi’s performances. Though Emi is arrested by police, he warns them that the real murderer is still on the loose. However, before he can say any more, Seo Hyun Tae (Jung Jae Young) enters the ambulance and takes him to hospital. Emi realises that he is ‘Ito’, but Hyun Tae kills him before he can speak. The case takes another turn when the detectives find that Emi’s father, pharmaceutical company owner Minamoto Shoichi (Park Dong Ha), had paid Hyun Tae to kill his son. Emi’s murders were threatening to expose a secret between them. In return for Hyun Tae keeping quiet, Minamoto wanted his help to put his synthetic drug, Speed K, in the pharmaceutical industry. Meanwhile, Seok is framed for drug trafficking and flees to Hong Kong. Inose follows Hyun Tae’s trail and meets NIS agent Yoon Soo Kyung (Choi Sung Eun). She reveals that her organisation has been monitoring this international drug trade for many years. The Blue Road episode 8: What happens in the finale? The finale begins with what seems to be Hiroshi Inose's funeral. Hiroshi Inose. His ex-wife Erika (Asami Mizukawa) meets with Seok and worries about paying tuition fees for their daughter Rumi (Amina Uzawa). However, before leaving, Seok discreetly gives Erika a note and bracelet. Seok travels through Russia to reach Dandelion Village in Central Asia where Hyun Tae is living under the alias Igor. He is accompanied by a local driver, Anastasia (Kim Ji An), who looks very similar to deceased Lee Hyun Seo. However, Anastasia lures Seok into a trap. Fortunately, Inose appears and saves Seok. Inose’s funeral was faked in order to disappear from people and keep his family safe whilst continuing to investigate. He contacts his superior in Tokyo, Kotaro Shimizu (Takashi Ukaji ), and tells him they are ready to take down Hyun Tae. Seok is shocked to learn the truth about Hong Du Yeong (Son Sang Gyu). He believed that he was his uncle, but he was in fact a member of Gráfica and tortured and killed Seok’s father in 1987. Du Yeong entered Seok’s family after he found a photo of Seok’s mother in his fathers wallet. Over time, he integrated into Seok’s family to gain a position in South Korean society. But eventually, feelings of guilt got to him. When he attempted to move on from his past, Hyun Tae killed him. However, his final wish was that Seok and his mother should be left alone.

The Blue Road ending explained Seok is shocked to find out that his uncle, Hong Du Yeong (Son Sang Gyu), was in fact a member of Gráfica and tortured and murdered his father in 1987. Du Yeong had found a photo of his mother in his fathers wallet, and gradually integrated himself into Seoks family so that he could integrate into Korean society. However, Du Yeong eventually felt guilty for his actions, and tried to move on with his life. However, he was murdered by Hyun Tae. Before he died, Du Yeong asked that nothing bad happens to Seok and his mother. This explains why Seok’s mother was screaming for Du Yeong. She did not know that the person she trusted had killed her husband, nor did she know that Du Yeong had integrated into her family with bad intentions. When Seok arrives in Dandelion Village, he confronts Hyun Tae on the edge of a cliff. With assistance from Soo Kyung and Ri Yoon Ok (Kim Shin Rok), Seok is able to apprehend Hyun Tae. However, as Seok has just found out that his father was murdered, and that Du Yeong had betrayed him, he is extremely angry. He aims his gun at Hyun Tae in order to get revenge. However, Inose intervenes and tells Seok that he must not become a murderer and ruin everything he has worked for. Inose tells Seok to arrest Hyun Tae, and let the legal system handle it. Although Seok does put down his gun, Hyun Tae takes this opportunity to shoot Seok in the stomach. Inose shoots back and Hyun Tae falls off the cliff and dies. However, Seok is critically injured. In contrast to Inose’s fake funeral so that he could disappear, Seok truly dies. As he is dying in Inose’s arms, he thanks Inose for allowing him to conclude the case correctly. Although Seok has finally found the answers he was searching for regarding his father’s death, he does not get to go home with them. What happens to Anastasia and Inose in the epilogue? The story moves forward to 2026, 24 years after the events of the case. Many years later, Anastasia (Ok Ja Yeon ), who helped Seok in Central Asia, has moved to South Korea. Using the police contact details Seok gave her, she joins the police force. Anastasia now works as an instructor in the police academy. In her lesson, she brings up the 2002 murders and encourages her students to consider if the idea of a master criminal was created to obscure the truth surrounding government involvement. Inose watches Anastasia’s lesson. He accompanies her to visit Seok’s grave. Seeing Seok’s grave makes Inose very emotional. In a final scene he imagines meeting his younger self and Seok. Seok pats Inose’s back and compliments him. This is a very touching conclusion to their friendship, which began with solving a murder.