Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping fights off GTA VI competition, defies low projections to mint $225 million in its opening weekend
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping earned $120 million in US and Canadian theatres in its opening weekend, and over $100 million overseas.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has revived the franchise with its best opening in over a decade. The film defied low projections and some competition from Grand Theft Auto VI to soar to over $225 million in its opening weekend.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping box office collection
Sunrise on the Reaping was projected to open at around $100 million in North America. Lionsgate Studios, the studio backing the film, had released projections of around $80 million. Trade predicted that the release of GTA VI may affect the film. Daniel Loria, editorial director of Boxoffice Pro, a company that provides data to the film industry, told Bloomberg, “You’ve got the biggest video game in the history of video games coming out — that’s going to take out a huge chunk of men, ages 15 to 45.”
But in the end, Sunrise on the Reaping defied those low projections to open at $120 million in US and Canadian theatres in its opening weekend. According to Lionsgate, the film brought in $225 million worldwide.
About Sunrise on the Reaping
The film is set 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games, and follows the story of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, a character introduced in the first film as Katniss Everdeen’s mentor. Based on Suzanne Collins’s novel, the film centres on Haymitch (Joseph Zada), who is forced to compete in the 50th Hunger Games.
The film boasts a strong supporting cast, including Hollywood veterans Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, and Elle Fanning. Reports suggest Lionsgate spent about $150 million to bring the saga to the screen.
About The Hunger Games franchise
Based on Suzanne Collins' bestselling novels, the four original Hunger Games films grossed more than $3.4 billion in global ticket sales since they first debuted in 2012. It also catapulted Jennifer Lawrence to global stardom. Lionsgate has had uneven success in rebooting the franchise, though. The first prequel - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - opened to a modest domestic box office of $44.6 million in November 2023, ending its run with $347 million worldwide, a franchise low.
The studio bet that Sunrise would hold stronger appeal for fans since it focuses on a well-known character and story, and audiences responded positively. “It’s a massive return to form and resurgence,” said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair. “And certainly atypical for mature franchises.”