November 2026 K-dramas: Shin Mina, Lee Jong Suk, Park Min Young and Son Suk Ku bring romance, thrillers and action to the star-studded month

November is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-drama fans, with a mix of romance, crime, comedy and historical storytelling arriving on screens. From much-awaited adaptations of popular web novels and webtoons to returning favourites, there is plenty to look forward to over the coming weeks. Here is a closer look at 10 Korean dramas and their release dates, casts and streaming platforms. ovember 2026 K-dramas: Shin Mina, Park Min Young and Lee Jong Suk lead a packed lineup of romance, crime and historical dramas. 1. The Remarried Empresss Created by Alphatart and adapted from the popular webtoon, The Remarried Empress is a fantasy romance centred on Navier, the Empress of the Eastern Empire. Her life takes an unexpected turn when her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, decides to divorce her so he can marry Rashta, a former slave who has become his mistress. But Navier is not willing to walk away without securing her own future. Rather than accept the divorce on her husband's terms, she asks for permission to marry again, setting the stage for a new alliance with Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. What Navier doesn't know is that Heinrey has already fallen for her after secretly keeping an eye on the palace, often disguised as a bird. As royal politics, betrayal and unexpected feelings come into play, Navier finds herself at the centre of a new chapter in her life, one where she finally gets to make her own choices. Starring Shin Mina, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, and Lee Se Young, the series will stream on Disney+ and Hulu from November 4 onwards. However, it is yet to be seen if it will be available on JioHotstar.

2. Francesca Next Door Inspired by the 2005 sitcom Hello, Francesca, Francesca Next Door brings a fresh supernatural twist to the high-school romance genre. The story follows Pi Na-young, a young vampire who moves from Romania to South Korea and enrolls in a local school, where she tries her best to pass off as an ordinary teenager. Her homeroom teacher asks Jang Woo Ju, a bright student who dreams of becoming a doctor, to help her adjust to her new surroundings. But things take an unexpected turn when Na Young starts developing feelings for him, experiencing emotions she has never felt before. Her growing attraction becomes a problem when Yoo Hyeol, another vampire secretly studying at the same school, warns her against getting involved with humans. With romance, teenage friendships and supernatural secrets at its centre, the series explores what happens when a vampire finds herself falling for a human. The drama stars Han Su Ah, Kim Hyun Jin, Lee Seung Gyu and Shim Hye Jin. It will premiere on Wavve and KOCOWA+ on November 5 and 6.

3. Happy Anding Adapted from the Japanese series Life's Punchline, Happy Anding follows three struggling comedians who have spent the last 10 years trying to make a name for themselves but have little success to show for it. With their careers going nowhere and money always tight, the three friends find themselves wondering if their dreams will ever take off. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a mysterious young woman enters their circle. Along with their unusually money-conscious manager, Han Jun Seo, they begin to look at their journey differently, questioning their choices and what the future holds for them. The drama explores friendship, the ups and downs of chasing a dream and learning to make peace with life's unexpected turns. The cast includes Kang Hoon, Cho Hyun Chul, Kim Jung Jin and Lee Yi Dam. Happy Anding will premiere on on tvN on November 6.

4. One of a Kind Romance Based on Dooboo's popular webtoon, One of a Kind Romance is a romantic comedy set in the entertainment industry. The story follows Gong Yu Il, a young job-seeker who dreams of becoming a writer but ends up taking a job as the manager of Tak Mui, a popular actor who has been in the spotlight since childhood. While Mui enjoys fame and success, his personal life is far from easy. Years of dealing with obsessive stalking have left him traumatised and struggling to trust people. As Yu Il begins working with him, she discovers an unexpected connection between them. Mui is a fan of a novel she had written years ago, something Yu Il never imagined would bring them closer. As they spend more time together, their professional equation gradually turns into something more personal, with both finding comfort and understanding in each other. The drama stars Joy, Kim Hyun Jin, Shin Hyun Soo and Kang Na Eon. The series will premiere on November 9 and will be available to stream on TVING and Viu.

5. What a Boss Wants This series is an office romantic comedy adapted from a web novel. The story follows Kwon Do Hyeok, the strict and emotionally distant CEO of SY Entertainment, who struggles with PTSD and insomnia. Despite his position and success, he finds it difficult to express his emotions and has become so detached that even physical pain barely affects him. The only thing that brings him some comfort is the voice of an indie band's lead vocalist. Intrigued by the singer, Do Hyeok sets out to find Eun Chae, unaware that his search will turn into an unexpected romantic pursuit. As he gets closer to the mysterious singer, his quiet and controlled life takes an interesting turn, while his own obsessive side begins to surface. The drama stars Sung Hoon and Oh Se Young. It will premiere on MBN and will also be available to stream on Viki from November 11. 6. Sword & Silence Set during the Silla-Tang War, Sword & Silence takes viewers back to one of the most turbulent periods in Korean history. The 28-episode historical drama follows the Kingdom of Silla as it takes on powerful rivals in its fight to bring the Korean peninsula under one rule. With future King Munmu at the centre of the story, the series explores the battles, political conflicts and difficult decisions that shaped the kingdom's journey towards unification. Alongside its large-scale war sequences, the drama also looks at the sacrifices and rivalries behind this defining chapter in Korean history. The drama stars Jang Hyuk, Lee Hyun Wook, Park Sung Woong and Kim Kang Woo. Sword & Silence premieres on KBS2 on November 14.

7. Crash 2: Fury Road The Traffic Crime Investigation team is back with another season of Crash, bringing more action, tricky investigations and workplace humour. The detectives reunite to take on a new set of traffic-related crimes, with cases that are more challenging and dangerous than before. From hit-and-run incidents to reckless offenders putting lives at risk, the team has its hands full as it tries to get to the bottom of each case. Along with high-speed chases and unexpected twists, the new season also brings back the camaraderie and quirky dynamics that made the first season enjoyable. Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae and Lee Ho Cheol lead the cast. Crash 2: Fury Road premieres on November 16 on JioHotstar.

8. Good Partner 2 The legal drama returns with its lead character ready to start a new chapter in her career. Known as the “Nation's Divorce Lawyer”, the seasoned attorney decides to step away from her previous workplace and set up her own independent law firm. But building a practice from scratch comes with its own challenges. Along the way, she meets new colleagues, including a young and enthusiastic lawyer who is still finding her feet in the profession. As she takes on complicated divorce cases and faces new professional rivals, the drama explores the differences in how experienced and younger lawyers approach their work, along with the personal struggles that come with handling other people's relationships. The series stars Jang Na Ra, Kim Hye Yoon, Park Hae Jin and Pyo Ji Hoon. Good Partner 2 will premiere on November 20 on Viki.

9. The Blue Road The Blue Road is an eight-episode crime thriller that brings together Korean and Japanese talent. The story follows two experienced detectives from South Korea and Japan who find themselves working together to solve a disturbing criminal case. While both are determined to get to the bottom of the investigation, their different backgrounds and approaches to police work make it difficult for them to see eye to eye. As they follow the trail of a dangerous criminal, the two must put aside their differences and learn to work together. The series also explores the cultural differences between the two detectives, with Korean and Japanese dialogue adding to the cross-border setting. The cast includes Son Suk Ku, Eita Nagayama and Kim Shin Rok. The Blue Road premieres on Netflix on November 20.