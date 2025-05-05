Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon bag Popularity Award for Lovely Runner at 61st Baeksang Arts Awards: ‘This award feels…’

Actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, stars of the hit drama Lovely Runner, were celebrated at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards with the coveted Prism Popularity Award, reflecting their immense fan support and rising star power. Held on May 5 at COEX D Hall in Gangnam, Seoul, the prestigious ceremony brought together the best in Korean film, television, and theatre. Lovely Runner was released last year and went on to become one of the most popular K-dramas of 2024. garnered praise for its engaging plot and the undeniable chemistry between its leads. Stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon won the Prism Popularity Award at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards for their roles in Lovely Runner.(Instagram @byeonwooseok)

Byeon Woo Seok ‘grateful’ for fans’ support

Byeon Woo Seok expressed heartfelt appreciation to his fans while accepting the Prism Popularity Award for Lovely Runner at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. In his speech, he shared, “Thank you so much for this popularity award. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who took time out of their busy days to support me. Without your interest and love, I wouldn’t be standing here today.”

Reflecting on the drama’s impact, he continued, “While working on this drama, I read many comments and feedback. What stayed with me most was when someone said the show gave them comfort. I will continue doing my best to be an actor who brings that kind of comfort,” as reported by AllKpop. Wrapping up his message, he added with a smile, “I love and thank my fans. And—happy birthday to my agency CEO!”

Kim Hye Yoon shares an emotional message

Kim Hye Yoon, honoured with a prestigious award at the Baeksang Awards ceremony, gave a heartfelt speech on stage. She said, “This award feels very heavy—perhaps because it carries the weight of the love I’ve received from fans. I sincerely thank you all.”

She continued, “You’ve always quietly stood by me and supported me with the same heart. I hope we’ll continue this journey together for a long time.” The actor assured her fans she will “work hard to become an actress who gives back love with the same weight this award represents.”

Hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum, the Baeksang Arts Awards was broadcast live across JTBC networks and streamed online via Prism, Naver TV, and Chzzzik, reaching audiences both in Korea and around the world.