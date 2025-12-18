K drama actor Lee Min Ki savours cone dosa and chai, visits temple. A peek at his South Indian experience

South Korean actor Lee Min Ki, best known for his roles in K-dramas like Love Truly (2006) and Very Ordinary Couple (2013) is in India. The actor shared a glimpse of his travel diaries with fans, some of whom were thrilled to see him visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala. From visiting a temple to savouring cone dosa, Lee seemed to have an authentic South Indian experience. Lee Min Ki's visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala was all about sunsets and spirituality.

Lee Min Ki’s India visit

Lee took to his Instagram account to post numerous pictures and videos of his trip to India. He simply mentioned the places he visited in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, writing, “Varkala. Tiruvannamalai.”

The first picture shows Lee lazing while looking at his phone in a shack and the second picture is of an authentic cone dosa with chutneys. The K-drama actor also tried some fresh coconut water while here, apart from doing yoga and soaking in the views at his waterside resort.

He also posted pictures from his visit to a temple, posting a picture with folded hands. A cup of chai, soaking in nature while peeking at sunsets, and clicking pictures for strangers at the airport also featured on Lee’s itinerary.

Lee also posted a quote by Ramana Maharshi that reads: “Not seeking what is other than self is desirelessness. Not leaving the self is wisdom.”

Fans react to Lee Min Ki’s casual post

Fans were thrilled to see Lee Min Ki in India, with one of them commenting, “Bro just casually visited where I live. Welcome to Trivandrum. One of the main leads of my all time favourite kdrama - MY LIBERATION NOTES (2022).” Another wrote, “Omg this is awesome... I hope u get to enjoy the best out of this trip. Don't forget to visit the backwaters if you visit Kerala also.” A fan even wrote, “Wow our Lee Minki doing spiritual travel in India! Hope it energize and give you peace and strength.”

Lee was most recently seen in the 2024 film Devil’s Stay and the web series Mary Kills People this year.