The Remarried Empress to get anime adaptation in 2027 after its upcoming star-studded K-drama starring Shin Mina and Ju Ji Hoon in November

The Remarried Empress is expanding its royal universe yet again. The popular Korean webtoon is officially getting an anime adaptation, adding another format to a franchise that is already gearing up for a live-action K-drama starring Shin Mina, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, and Lee Se Young. The webtoon has clocked more than 630 million views in Japan and over 2.97 billion worldwide. The announcement of the anime was made at The Crunchyroll Showcase at New York Comic Con 2026. The Remarried Empress is taking over screens: Hit webtoon gets 2027 anime as Disney+ K-drama starring Shin Mina and Ju Ji Hoon nears premiere.

The announcement comes ahead of the Korean drama’s November premiere on Disney+. With nearly three billion views worldwide, the original webtoon has built a massive following, and its journey from digital pages to live-action television and now animation reflects its growing appeal.

From webtoon success to anime Created by Alphatart, The Remarried Empress follows Navier, the Empress of the Eastern Kingdom, whose seemingly stable marriage falls apart when her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, falls in love with Rashta, a runaway slave.

When Sovieshu decides to divorce her, Navier agrees, but she has a condition of her own. She wants to marry Heinrey, the Crown Prince of the Western Kingdom. Her decision turns a painful marital split into the beginning of a new chapter, as she navigates love, betrayal, ambition and the power struggles surrounding her position.

Navier’s refusal to let her husband dictate her future has been central to the webtoon’s appeal. Instead of allowing the divorce to define her, she takes charge of what comes next. The upcoming anime will offer another way to bring this story and its elaborate royal world to audiences, although it remains to be seen how the adaptation will approach the source material.