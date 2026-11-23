Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was released on November 5. Those who stayed through the film's post-credits scene got a glimpse of Lord Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol. Now, the film's producer, Namit Malhotra, has compared Lord Hanuman to Iron Man and revealed why Sunny was chosen for the role. Namit Malhotra reveals why Sunny Deol is best suited to play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. more

Namit Malhotra compares Lord Hanuman to Iron Man In an interview with Gold Derby, Namit Malhotra spoke about Lord Hanuman being India's answer to Iron Man. Calling him one of the most beloved characters in the Ramayana, he said, "Imagine him as our Iron Man, because he's the fan favourite. The next film will really be elevated because we have Hanuman; it's a roller-coaster waiting to happen. And it's good to have preserved that introduction, because we left the audience with this sense of suspense over what Rama will do next. And now you'll see who is going to lead the charge."

The film's producer explained that Sunny Deol was chosen to play Lord Hanuman because the character required a combination of innocence and likeability, along with the ability to evoke fear when angered. He felt Sunny, who enjoys a similar image in the country, was best suited to do justice to the immortal character.

Namit added, “Sunny has done a couple of films where he's gone from being sweet and innocent to making mountains shake. He's already celebrated as one of India's superheroes without ever actually playing a superhero as such. The next part of the story goes into a whole new orbit in terms of the scale of the storytelling, so it will be great to have Hanuman in there alongside Rama. In some ways, the epic of the Ramayana really begins here.”

The post-credits scene of Ramayana introduced Hanuman against a powerful musical score. While his face remained hidden, a wider shot showed him flying with his gada and chanting Jai Shri Ram. The Hanuman Chalisa, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, played in the background. Hanuman's arrival sets the stage for the 2028 sequel, where he will play a crucial role in Rama's search for Sita and the battle against Ravana.