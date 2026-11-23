Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, best known in India for lending his voice to Mitwa, the song from Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, has revealed that he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. During a press conference in Karachi, the singer opened up about his health battle, revealing that he underwent chemotherapy and spent nearly a year away from performing. He admitted that the diagnosis had taken a toll not only on him but also on his family. Shafqat Amanat Ali opens up about his cancer battle.

Shafqat Amanat Ali opens up about cancer battle On November 17, Shafqat announced a series of upcoming concerts during a press conference. While interacting with the media, he also spoke about his cancer diagnosis, revealing that he had initially kept it from some of his friends. Recalling how the diagnosis disrupted his personal life, he said, “I’ve had a bad episode. It was something that shook me, my family, friends and fans. We were hiding it from some of our friends, busy taking care of the problem I had. The problem I had was… it was multiple myeloma. It was very bad. I was struggling with it.”

The singer explained that he was fortunate that his symptoms were detected early, allowing him to begin treatment in time. He revealed that he consulted several doctors before finding the right treatment in Karachi. Speaking about his recovery and ongoing treatment, he added, “I was on bed rest for one full year. I still have to go through stem cell therapy, and till i get that treatment done, I am on maintenance therapy, which is a very mild type of chemo that I still go through every week. But I am cured.”

Shafqat also spoke about how challenging it was to spend nearly a year in bed, particularly since performing had always been an important part of his life. He revealed that after completing one phase of his treatment, he returned to the stage with a performance in Lahore, despite finding it physically difficult.

The singer is now set to perform live at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi on November 28. During the press conference, he also revealed that more performances are planned in Islamabad and Lahore.

About Shafqat Amanat Ali Shafqat belongs to the legendary Patiala Gharana, a musical family with a rich legacy in Hindustani classical music. He is the son of classical vocalist Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and the younger brother of singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan. He rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the Pakistani rock band Fuzön before establishing himself as a successful solo artist.

He is particularly popular among Indian audiences for songs such as Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Yeh Honsla from Dor, Tere Naina from My Name Is Khan and Dildaara from Ra.One.