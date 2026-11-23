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From 2021 to 2024, Travis Kelce’s foundation reported $1.5 million in revenue
Financial filings show Travis Kelce’s foundation reported $469,000 in management costs and $446,000 in charitable expenses from 2021 to 2024.
Travis Kelce’s charitable work has come under scrutiny after financial records from his nonprofit, Eighty Seven and Running Foundation, were queried to see how its funds were spent. In its filings, the foundation said it took in about $1.5 million in revenue from 2021 to 2024, with management costs of $469,000 and charitable expenses of $446,000, according to the document. The figures drew attention because management costs were higher than the amount spent on charitable programs.
The figures have raised concern over the charity's accounting practices, its financial management arrangements, and whether its board exercises sufficient oversight. However, some of those involved in the organisation have challenged the figures, arguing that the charity's operational costs were miscategorised when taxes were filed. The row has sparked a debate over how charities set up by high-profile sportspeople should be financially accountable.
A foundation established to support underserved youth
Kelce established Eighty Seven and Running Foundation in 2015 to create opportunities for disadvantaged young people. The organization focuses on education, mentorship, athletics, business, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and the arts. Its mission is to help underserved youth develop practical skills and access opportunities that may otherwise be unavailable to them. According to the foundation's official site, growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Kelce recognised that some of his friends did not have the same family support and opportunities that he had. As his professional football career developed, he wanted to use his success to support young people and help create opportunities for them.
The foundation has also funded programs in Kansas City and elsewhere that are related to Operation Breakthrough’s Ignition Lab. The program engages teams and activities around technology, cooking, and digital media, giving participants hands-on exposure to skills and careers.
Spending figures raise questions about financial management
Inside the financial review, the foundation reported about $1.5 million in income and roughly $1.12 million in total expenses for the period in question. Of the reported expenses, approximately $446,000 was classified as a charitable expense, while $469,000 was listed under management and general expenses. The charitable expenses represented roughly 40 cents of every dollar spent. The remaining $205,000 was not accounted for in these two categories.
Another issue concerns the foundation's relationship with A&A Management Group, which was co-founded by long-time business managers Aaron and Andre Eanes. The firm was paid for management and administrative services provided to the foundation. Aron Eanes, who also serves as its executive director, has raised questions about the extent to which the nonprofit operation was separate from the business interests of those who have personal ties to Kelce.
CharityWatch executive director Laurie Styron questioned the arrangement after reviewing the organization's financial records for The Arizona Republic. She raised concerns about the foundation's limited board structure and the lack of clear separation between its charitable activities and management arrangements. The organisation reportedly operated with just two board members, raising further questions about independent oversight.
Foundation representatives dispute the reported classifications
The Arizona Republic also reported that the foundation’s federal tax forms had shown for many years that some costs were mistakenly classified. Eanes told the newspaper that expenses related to charitable work had been reported as management costs rather than programme expenses, resulting in an inaccurate picture of the foundation's spending. He said the organisation had since corrected the reporting errors. The foundation said management fees had declined in 2024 and dropped to zero in 2025. Eanes also said the foundation was expanding its board, bringing in advisers with nonprofit management expertise and restructuring its reporting processes to better reflect its charitable activities.
These figures matter because the categories of expenditure listed by the foundation do not always show the full picture. Administrative costs can cover expenses like accounting, payroll, fundraising, and programme facilitation. Having a larger management percentage certainly doesn't prove misuse of funds. But without easy-to-follow categories, donors have no way of understanding what is actually happening with an organisation. For Kelce's Foundation, the attention it has received has led to increased focus on the need to fix its financial records and show that the foundation's infrastructure is actually helping in charitable work.