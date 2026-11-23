Travis Kelce’s charitable work has come under scrutiny after financial records from his nonprofit, Eighty Seven and Running Foundation, were queried to see how its funds were spent. In its filings, the foundation said it took in about $1.5 million in revenue from 2021 to 2024, with management costs of $469,000 and charitable expenses of $446,000, according to the document. The figures drew attention because management costs were higher than the amount spent on charitable programs. Travis Kelce in a community program at Kansas City’s Ignition Lab, highlighting the youth-focused outreach associated with Travis Kelce’s 87 & Running Foundation. (Instagram @ Eighty-Seven & Running) more

The figures have raised concern over the charity's accounting practices, its financial management arrangements, and whether its board exercises sufficient oversight. However, some of those involved in the organisation have challenged the figures, arguing that the charity's operational costs were miscategorised when taxes were filed. The row has sparked a debate over how charities set up by high-profile sportspeople should be financially accountable.

A foundation established to support underserved youth Kelce established Eighty Seven and Running Foundation in 2015 to create opportunities for disadvantaged young people. The organization focuses on education, mentorship, athletics, business, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and the arts. Its mission is to help underserved youth develop practical skills and access opportunities that may otherwise be unavailable to them. According to the foundation's official site, growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Kelce recognised that some of his friends did not have the same family support and opportunities that he had. As his professional football career developed, he wanted to use his success to support young people and help create opportunities for them.

The foundation has also funded programs in Kansas City and elsewhere that are related to Operation Breakthrough’s Ignition Lab. The program engages teams and activities around technology, cooking, and digital media, giving participants hands-on exposure to skills and careers.

Spending figures raise questions about financial management Inside the financial review, the foundation reported about $1.5 million in income and roughly $1.12 million in total expenses for the period in question. Of the reported expenses, approximately $446,000 was classified as a charitable expense, while $469,000 was listed under management and general expenses. The charitable expenses represented roughly 40 cents of every dollar spent. The remaining $205,000 was not accounted for in these two categories.

Another issue concerns the foundation's relationship with A&A Management Group, which was co-founded by long-time business managers Aaron and Andre Eanes. The firm was paid for management and administrative services provided to the foundation. Aron Eanes, who also serves as its executive director, has raised questions about the extent to which the nonprofit operation was separate from the business interests of those who have personal ties to Kelce.

CharityWatch executive director Laurie Styron questioned the arrangement after reviewing the organization's financial records for The Arizona Republic. She raised concerns about the foundation's limited board structure and the lack of clear separation between its charitable activities and management arrangements. The organisation reportedly operated with just two board members, raising further questions about independent oversight.